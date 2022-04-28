Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Seismic Introduces Seismic Enablement Cloud, The First-ever Cloud Of Its Kind To Empower The Entire Go-to-market Team

Thursday, 28 April 2022, 11:20 am
Press Release: Seismic

Sydney, Australia & Auckland, New Zealand – April 28, 2022Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today launched the Seismic Enablement CloudTM, a first-of-its-kind unified platform to provide customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to effectively engage customers and drive growth.

As B2B sales and marketing processes continue to evolve for today’s digital-first environment, organisations have turned to enablement to help go-to-market teams engage buyers across the sales journey. But until now, enablement technology encompassed multiple sub-categories and point solutions across various systems and disjointed workflows. The Seismic Enablement Cloud delivers a modern, AI-powered platform to enable customer-facing teams, drive productivity, and grow revenue.

“For more than a decade, Seismic has helped develop and shape the enablement industry in partnership with our more than 2,200 customers. Leading organisations view enablement as mission-critical to their growth, and it has become a core part of the enterprise tech stack. Now we are revolutionising the space by bringing all of the pillars of modern enablement under one, unified cloud,” said Krish Mantripragada, Chief Product Officer, Seismic.

“In this new era of selling and marketing, customer-facing teams need more than content management and basic analytics to engage today’s buyers. The Enablement Cloud redefines the boundaries of enablement, delivering the most comprehensive suite of products and solutions to empower the entire go-to-market engine.”

What’s in the Enablement Cloud?

The Enablement Cloud brings together Seismic’s industry-leading products, capabilities, and integrations under one enterprise-grade platform to support end-to-end workflows for customer-facing teams, including:

  • Strategy and Planning: Plan, execute, measure, and iterate enablement and training programs in one coordinated, streamlined workflow
  • Sales Content Management: Build, activate, and control content for sales teams, and make it easy for reps to organise, find, and share customer-facing assets
  • Learning and Coaching: Onboard new hires, continuously train, and improve the performance of teams with engaging learning, AI-assisted coaching and skills development
  • Buyer Engagement: Create compelling, personalised buyer experiences across all touchpoints and digital channels to move deals forward, including social media, email, digital sales rooms and more
  • Content Automation: Produce targeted content through dynamic templates and quick assembly – even those that require data integrations
  • Enablement Intelligence: Bring science to sales by equipping leaders with comprehensive insights of the behaviours, activities, and content that increase productivity and deliver the best outcomes
  • Integrations: Give sellers access to Seismic no matter where they’re working from with more than more than 150 integrations, including Salesforce, Microsoft, Google, and other Seismic partners

“When we understood the Seismic Enablement Cloud and the pieces brought together in that singular environment, it was very clear to us that it’s the trajectory we need to be on to have a better experience for our sales stakeholders. It’s critical for us to create a seamless singular environment that sales returns to daily,” said Ron Nagel, Senior Director of Sales Enablement and Strategic CRM Initiatives, Experian. “We’ve seen a 10 per cent increase in deal size against similar business units when we compare who’s using the Enablement Cloud tools on a frequent basis.”

Explore the Enablement Cloud

With the Seismic Enablement Cloud, teams can realise value and unlock opportunities they may otherwise miss with disparate tools and systems, including:

  • New and unique insights that provide a holistic view of enablement program performance. When content, training, and engagement data are all on the same cloud, teams can easily identify, diagnose, and solve for under-performing initiatives.
  • Ability to grow and scale enablement programs without changing platforms. Whether organisations have a sophisticated enablement program or are just starting their enablement journey, the Enablement Cloud is extensible and can grow to meet evolving needs and greater complexity.
  • One seamless, centralised workflow for sellers and customer-facing teams. Save time and make reps' lives easier by giving them access to all the resources they need in one place.

To continue exploring the Enablement Cloud and see how Seismic enables teams to grow revenue, head to Seismic’s website or read more on the Seismic Blog.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organisations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world’s largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organisations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

