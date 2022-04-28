Neuron Mobility Triples Global Ops, Raises NZD $64.8M To Fuel Rapid International Expansion & Accelerate Tech Leadership

Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator announces it has raised NZD $64.8M in a Series B investment round, bringing total capital raised to NZD$115.8M

Since Neuron’s last investment round, in September 2020, the company has tripled its operations by launching in 22 new cities globally, solidifying leadership position in Australia and New Zealand, expanding global operations in the UK and South Korea, while also becoming Canada’s fastest growing e-scooter operator in its first year

New investment will fuel Neuron’s rapid global expansion which is focused on winning highly-prized city tenders to operate long-term micromobility programmes, rather than launching in unregulated ‘free-for-all’ cities which are often less predictable

Neuron will continue to differentiate from the competition by designing and manufacturing its own ‘safety-first’ e-scooters, investing in more proprietary technology to help win competitive tenders, and integrate into cities in the best possible way

The funding round was co-led by global venture firms Square Peg and GSR Ventures, with Singapore’s EDBI, global Asia-based investor, also joining the round

New Zealand, 28 April 2022 - Neuron Mobility, Australia and New Zealand’s leading shared e-scooter and e-bike operator, announces it has successfully raised NZD $64.8 million (US$43.5M) in Series B funding. This follows 19 months of significant growth and brings the company’s total funding to NZD$115.8 million (US$77.7M). The investment round was co-led by global venture firms Square Peg and GSR Ventures, with Singapore’s EDBI, a global Asia-based investor also joining the round.

Since Neuron’s last funding round 19 months ago, the company has more than tripled its operations, growing from seven cities in September 2020 to 26 cities today. Across the ANZ region, Neuron has solidified its position as the leading micromobility operator. In New Zealand, Neuron launched both e-scooters and e-bikes in Hamilton and Christchurch, and became the sole operator in Dunedin, bringing its operations to four cities across the country, including Auckland.

The company also increased its global footprint with city launches in the United Kingdom and South Korea. In its first season in Canada Neuron gained permits to operate in over 30% of all available cities to become the fastest-growing e-scooter operator. To date the Neuron has secured five Canadian cities including Calgary and Ottawa.

Fresh capital will fuel Neuron’s unique international expansion strategy, which is laser-focused on winning highly-prized competitive tenders. Increasingly cities are choosing to limit the number of micromobility operators by awarding long-term contracts to the best operators which prioritise managing e-scooters and e-bikes in a sustainable and responsible way. This suits Neuron’s willingness to partner with cities and is far more predictable, with higher vehicle utilisation rates, than operating in less-regulated ‘free-for-all’ markets with low, or no, barriers to entry.

Funding will also allow the company to continue to design and manufacture its own safety-first e-scooters, as well as develop and roll out a range of innovative technology at scale. This vertically-integrated approach – which differs from most other shared micromobility companies – allows Neuron to innovate quicker and more efficiently. Continuous operational data and feedback enables the company to adapt and update its vehicles quickly to perform better and last longer. This provides the company with a competitive advantage as more cities across the world look to select only the best and most innovative micromobility providers.

Zachary Wang, Neuron Mobility’s CEO, said: “Cities are shifting to a more regulated way of managing shared micromobility, increasingly selecting the best one or two operators before awarding them long-term contracts. This fully validates our strategy, and the strong foundations we have built in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK give us a great springboard to scale globally. Over the last 19 months Neuron has launched in 22 new cities and the vast majority have been the result of winning competitive tenders - this bodes very well for the future.”

He continued: “We think our vertically-integrated approach, designing and building our own e-scooters and the systems that run them, gives us a unique advantage. Proprietary technologies, like our ‘e-scooter brain’ and a range of AI innovations, are a real differentiator and help us integrate into cities in the best possible way.”

Square Peg’s Partner, Tushar Roy said: “Innovation and collaboration is part of Neuron’s DNA. The company continues to create new technology to address the mobility and logistics challenges of individual cities, and they work closely with councils to implement them in a way that drives better outcomes for all stakeholders. This approach will stand them in good stead as they deliver on their exciting expansion plans.”

Yuechen Zhao, Partner at GSR Ventures said: “We are happy to support the Neuron team as they deliver on their exciting expansion plans. Neuron takes a unique partnership approach when it comes to working with cities, continually adapting and innovating to meet their needs. We look forward to seeing Neuron further advance their technology leadership by adding to their long list of innovations over the coming months.”

Investing in technology

New investment will fund more proprietary technology and will accelerate the launch of Neuron’s new “e-scooter brain” which will be rolled out on its e-scooters in key cities. The technology includes industry-leading High Accuracy Location Technology (HALT) which can correct GPS variance to locate an e-scooter to within 10 centimetres rather than the industry norm of 5-10 metres. It also includes a range of smart sensors and a Dangerous Riding Detection system, which will combat sidewalk riding, aggressive swerving, skidding, tandem riding and kerb jumping. The technology allows the company to correct or penalise unsafe behaviours while also incentivising safe riding. A major technology trial -- the first of its kind -- involving 1,500 e-scooters in Australia, Canada and the UK was announced in November 2021.

Neuron designs and manufactures its own e-scooters for safety and sustainable operations. Its long list of industry firsts includes the first battery swappable e-scooter in 2018 for greener operations. In the same year the company launched a full suite of geofencing to control where and how e-scooters are ridden. In early 2020 it launched the first app-controlled helmet lock which integrates a helmet to every e-scooter.

