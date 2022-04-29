Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Unresolved Issues Issued For Proposed THL/Apollo Merger

Friday, 29 April 2022, 5:28 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of unresolved issues relating to an application from THL Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Unresolved Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from THL, Apollo and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Unresolved Issues.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “THL/Apollo” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 31 May 2022, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 9 June 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 30 June 2022. However, this date may be extended.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

