MoneyTime Wins International Financial Literacy Award

Friday, 29 April 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: MoneyTime

MoneyTime Global Ltd is proud to announce they are the recipients of the Children's Education Program of the Year, Financial Responsibility & Decision Making award presented by The Institute for Financial Literacy (Portland, Maine, USA).

Neil Edmond, CE0 of MoneyTime, thinks the award validates the approach MoneyTime has taken in teaching children how to make good financial decisions as they grow up.

He says “We made our program web-based and gamified it because this allows for experiential learning. As children make their way through 30 personal finance lessons, they have to make the same decisions they will be making in real life; how they can earn money then whether to spend it, save it, invest it or donate it. When they see the consequences of their decisions, it solidifies their learning and they have more confidence to take ownership of their own financial outcomes when they leave school.”

The award was announced at the 16th Annual Excellence In Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Awards (www.EIFLEawards.org) on April 25, 2022 during the Annual Conference on Financial Education. The EIFLE Awards were created in 2007 to acknowledge innovation, dedication and the commitment of individuals and organizations that support financial literacy education worldwide.

Edmond is pleased MoneyTime has received this international award. “We’ve been marketing the program offshore for 12 months now and to have been recognised as a leader on the global stage is gratifying. We expect it will give us greater international visibility to schools, resellers and investors.

Company Info

MoneyTime Global is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand. Its product is a gamified, online financial literacy program for 10-14 year olds. MoneyTime was launched in New Zealand in June 2018 and is now used by more than 700 primary schools nationwide. The program is also used in South Africa, Australia and the United States. www.moneytime.co.nz

