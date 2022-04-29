Xero And PKF Unite To Enable Better Outcomes For Small Businesses

Wellington — 29 April, 2022 — Xero, the global small business platform, today announced it has entered a multi-year global partnership with PKF International to empower PKF advisors with data and insights that allow them to help their clients make more informed decisions for their business.

PKF has been named a Xero Global Partner, meaning Xero will become the preferred cloud accounting solution for PKF’s member firms around the world and their small to medium business clients. PKF is a global network of accountancy firms with 220 members in 150 countries, specialising in providing high

quality audit, accounting, tax and business advisory services to national and international clients.

The combination of data and insights from Xero, and PKF’s highly skilled business advisors will enable PKF to offer a uniquely differentiated service to meet the evolving needs and expectations of small businesses around the world. Partnering at a global level will provide a consistent and scalable

experience across PKF member firms so they can drive high quality outcomes for their clients.

David Bell, Executive General Manager Partner Sales at Xero said, “This partnership builds upon many years working locally with PKF firms and we’re delighted to take this next step together to enable more impactful outcomes for small businesses. There is real momentum in the accounting industry with global firms like PKF looking to enhance their services and connect more with their clients and each other. Xero’s cloud-based platform opens up opportunities for PKF advisors to drive proactive conversations with clients and help them make insight-led decisions.

“Xero and PKF are incredibly aligned organisations, with a people-first approach to serving small businesses. Partnering at a global and local level will enable us to maximise our meaningful impact on small businesses around the world. We are really proud of our joint success to date and look forward to what comes next.”

Theo Vermaak, Chief Executive Officer at PKF International said, “Our aim is to deliver a bespoke cloud accounting solution, leveraging technology, while getting closer to our clients and their businesses. We’ve seen fantastic results implementing Xero in some regions already and we look forward to building on this success and supporting our members to further digitise their practices and services. As a future-focused network, we see this collaboration as a natural next step to deepen our relationship with Xero and work together at a global and local level to realise our common goals.”

PKF member firms who participate in the global partnership will get access to a range of benefits that provide them with the best service and support from Xero. Xero will develop tailored resources and education for PKF advisors to help them gain a deep understanding of the benefits of cloud accounting and communicate these to their clients.

The Xero Global Partner status recognises global agreements with large accounting firms, networks or associations. This way of partnering will support deeper utilisation of Xero globally. PKF follows BDO Gand DFK who were announced as Xero Global Partners in 2021.

