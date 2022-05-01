Arrival Of Visa-waiver Visitors Marks Another Great Day For Aotearoa: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is delighted to fly the first wave of visa-waiving visitors into Auckland tomorrow as New Zealand takes an important step in reconnecting with the world.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says Flight NZ5, arriving from Los Angeles into Auckland at 5.45am on Monday 2 May, will be packed with customers and excitement.

"We've got three flights arriving into Auckland on 2 May, which are filled to the brim with overseas visitors and returning Kiwis thrilled to land on New Zealand shores once again as they reconnect with family, start their studies or build their businesses. It's great to have international tourists being able to visit our beautiful country again and explore everything Aotearoa New Zealand has to offer."

The three Air New Zealand flights arriving on 2 May are:

NZ5 Los Angeles – Auckland: Arriving 5:45am

NZ7 San Francisco – Auckland: Arriving 6:10am

NZ953 Nadi – Auckland: Arriving 5pm.

"Demand has exceeded expectations with many of our services filling up. We're pleased with how bookings are going across the network, both domestic and international. This is welcome news for the New Zealand tourism industry who has weathered a difficult storm over the past 800 days.

"To help New Zealand's tourism industry recover, we're ramping up our network as quickly as we can – with Honolulu and Houston routes resuming on 4 July and 7 July, respectively.

"We're also seeing great demand out of New Zealand as Kiwis book their long-awaited winter getaway, with popular destinations like Fiji and Honolulu being snapped up."

