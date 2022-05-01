Villa Maria Celebrates Iconic Varietal On International Sauvignon Blanc Day

In the lead up to International Sauvignon Blanc Day on Friday 6 May, renowned winery Villa Maria is celebrating the varietal that put New Zealand wine firmly on the global map – and still dominates the local market today.

New Zealand has an incredibly short yet exciting history with Sauvignon Blanc and is now revered throughout the world of wine. 50 years ago, no one would have imagined how well received Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc would be, and over the years, how nuances of various vineyard sites would play with the flavour profiles, aromas and textures of the varietal.

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is renowned for its signature punchy style, not previously tasted with the varietal across global wine regions. Whilst originating from France, Sauvignon Blanc has truly found a second home in Marlborough.

Today, more than 28,000 hectares of New Zealand’s vineyard land are devoted to growing the grape, with the varietal making up for 72 per cent of the country’s overall wine production, 80 per cent of which is exported around the world due to its unique style.

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blancs range from pungent herbaceous notes of crisp snow pea and nettle from Awatere Valley to the light and fruity flavours of tropical, citrus and gooseberry that leap out of the glass from Wairau Valley. Sauvignon Blanc is usually fermented and aged in stainless steel, to retain the wines crisp, refreshing style and pure fruit flavours allowing vineyard location and the season to truly shine.

Sarah Szegota, Villa Maria Global Marketing and Communications Director, says Sauvignon Blanc remains far and away the dominant varietal Villa Maria produces for good reason.

“We continue to see global demand for our exceptional Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc increasing year on year as international consumers can’t seem to get enough of the fresh crisp flavours that are synonymous with our wine making.

“We see this most particularly in the UK, where a bottle of our Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc sells approximately every three seconds. Of course, closer to home, our beloved Sav remains a firm favourite for Kiwi moments, all year round.”

“With a plentiful harvest this year, customers both near and far can look forward to tasting our 2022 Vintage as we prepare to take more of our Sauvignon Blanc to the world.”

Highlights from the award-winning Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc range include:

• Reserve Wairau Valley Sauvignon Blanc, $24.99

Bursting with aromatic tropical fruit characters, this wine is a classic representation of the Wairau Valley’s Sauvignon Blanc. With powerful aromas of blackcurrant, boxwood, and grapefruit, the wine finishes with a fresh, zesty acidity.

• Single Vineyard Taylors Pass Sauvignon Blanc, $29.99

With a chalky texture reminiscent of wet river stones, this wine has lifted aromatics of fresh garden peas and blackcurrants, along with herbs, such as coriander. Concentrated flavours of jalapeño and lemongrass are also found on the palate, with a punchy lime zest finish and a hint of gunflint.

• Single Vineyard Seaspray Sauvignon Blanc, $29.99

The Seaspray Sauvignon Blanc has distinctive briny seashell characters and lively acidity derived from the nearby oceanic influence. Flavours of kaffir lime, capsicum and freshly picked culinary herbs represent the cooler windy coastal Awatere sub region in Marlborough where these young Sauvignon Blanc vines struggle to grow in the sandy river gravel soil.

• EarthGarden Organic Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, $19.99

Organically grown with wildflower gardens planted between the vineyard rows, this Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with natural flavour. The palate showcases fresh herbs, lemongrass, and passionfruit, with aromas of citrus fruits, lime, and grapefruit combining to create a refreshing drop.

Sauvignon Blanc has long been an excellent wine to pair with food. Its zesty flavour is an especially delicious accompaniment to fresh seafood flavours and salads with a citrusy punch.

This year Villa Maria is celebrating International Sauvignon Blanc Day with a special wine and food pairing at La Fuente. Oysters and Sauvignon Blanc are a match made in heaven - wine lovers can enjoy a glass of Villa Maria Reserve Wairau Valley Sauvignon Blanc and exceptional oysters to raise a glass to the continued success of New Zealand’s superstar wine varietal.

International Sauvignon Blanc Day Celebration

Offer: $45pp, glass of Villa Maria Reserve Wairau Valley Sauvignon Blanc and half a dozen Te Matuku oysters with tepache pineapple, Sauvignon Blanc and Jalapeno ice

Location: La Fuente, Snickel Lane, Auckland CBD

Date: 4 – 7 May 2022

Time: 5pm – 10pm

