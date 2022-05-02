Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Group Holdings Completes Sale Of Kiwi Insurance To Nib New Zealand

Monday, 2 May 2022, 9:21 am
Press Release: Kiwi Group Holdings

Kiwi Group Holdings Limited (KGH) today announced it has completed the sale of its life insurance business, Kiwi Insurance Limited (Kiwi Insurance), to nib NZ holdings limited (nib New Zealand) for NZ$45 million.

The sale was announced in November 2021 subject to regulatory approvals which have now been received.

Under the deal, nib New Zealand has acquired all the shares in Kiwi Insurance and entered an exclusive partnership with Kiwibank (a wholly owned subsidiary of KGH) where the bank will refer its retail customers to nib for their life and living insurance needs.

Kiwibank Chief Executive Steve Jurkovich said Kiwi Insurance customers did not need to do anything as a result of the sale and that they were in good hands with nib.

“I’m excited about this new partnership with nib which will allow Kiwibank to continue to deliver on its purpose of making Kiwi better off, whether that’s getting into a home or having the right insurance in place to protect what matters most,” Mr Jurkovich said. 
 

nib New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin said they were committed to providing a seamless transition and ongoing great service to current customers including honouring all current policy benefits.

“We look forward to welcoming current customers into the nib family and offering all Kiwi access to a suite of life and living insurance covers in line with our purpose of your better health,” Mr Hennin said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kiwi Group Holdings on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 