Peter Reidy Returning To KiwiRail As CEO

Monday, 2 May 2022, 9:23 am
Press Release: KiwiRail


Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says.

"The KiwiRail Board was impressed by the number and calibre of applicants for the CEO vacancy," Mr McLean says.

"Peter stands out for his strong, demonstrated leadership ability, including at KiwiRail itself where he was a highly respected CEO from 2014 until he left in 2018 and took up the opportunity to lead New Zealand's biggest infrastructure group. I'm delighted that he will be returning to KiwiRail where his mana, experience and commercial acumen will be invaluable in leading KiwiRail's transition to financial sustainability.

"KiwiRail is busy delivering a vital programme of $8 billion of Government investment, redressing years of decline. Alongside a Government commitment to invest in the national rail network on an on-going basis, the company is pursuing a strategy which will see it run its 'above rail' freight and passenger operations and Interislander ferries in a commercially successful way.

"We require a leader who can hit the ground running for the benefit of our customers, our people and the New Zealand public, and the Board is confident that Peter Reidy is that leader," Mr McLean says.

Mr Reidy said he was excited to be returning to KiwiRail and his focus was on looking forward, not back.

"Much has changed since I was last at the company, especially with the level of Government investment which is enabling the purchase of two new state-of-the-art Interislander ferries, new locomotives for the South Island and infrastructure projects that are enhancing the network across the country and especially in Auckland.

"I am sure that what has not changed is the commitment of a dedicated KiwiRail team who want to deliver on the potential rail has to help New Zealand achieve greenhouse gas emission targets and take pressure off roads by shifting more freight and people on to rail.

"The enormous infrastructure programme happening right now is exciting and my task will be to lead a diverse and inclusive KiwiRail team in delivering these projects, while meeting the needs of customers and seeking an enhanced financial performance for shareholders and all New Zealanders. KiwiRail's strong presence in many communities and in many generations of New Zealand families is a great foundation to build on for the future and I feel privileged to have a second opportunity to lead this unique company."

Mr McLean thanked KiwiRail's Acting Chief Executive David Gordon and Acting Deputy Chief Executive Helen Rogers for their stable, dedicated and purposeful leadership over the past few months, which has included many milestones being achieved on a number of projects.

"David and Helen have helped bring clarity to the tasks in front of us. This will help the company achieve the sustainability that the public and shareholders want to see and that the Board, Executive and management are working hard to deliver."

Mr Reidy's start date will be advised soon. David Gordon will remain as Acting Group Chief Executive and Helen Rogers as Acting Deputy Chief Executive in the meantime.

