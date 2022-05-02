Reappointment Of KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy A Positive Move

The announcement that Peter Reidy will return to the CEO role at KiwiRail is seen as a positive by the union representing KiwiRail workers.

Peter Reidy resigned as CEO of KiwiRail in 2018, and was replaced by Greg Miller, who resigned in November 2021.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson says Peter Reidy would provide a steady hand on the tiller and stability at a challenging time for KiwiRail.

He says Mr Reidy has a good understanding of rail and would be able to hit the ground running.

“We have worked positively with Mr Reidy in the past and intend to do so in the future.”

Mr Butson noted that HPHE (High Performance High Engagement) model had been introduced to KiwiRail during Mr Reidy’s previous tenure, and had been part of improving relations between workers and management.

The following period since 2018 had seen serious problems with relationships between the CEO and the union, and a large number of resignations in the management of KiwiRail.

© Scoop Media

