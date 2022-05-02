Edmonds Flour Update

Unfortunately, due to adverse wheat growing weather conditions in 2022, yields in the South Island have been significantly impacted, with the reduced supply available in market we haven't been able to source enough New Zealand grown wheat for our Edmonds flour.

In order to ensure Kiwis have access to an ongoing supply of high quality flour, we have had to urgently source wheat from Australia, which will continue to be milled and packed in New Zealand.

Our current Edmonds packaging states that we use only NZ wheat, so we are updating it to reflect this change. We are also sharing this update on our website and social media channels. Due to supply chain constraints, we will have to use wheat from Australia before the new packaging is available, so will be identifying this product by printing “Made from Australian Wheat” under the Best Before code of the product. More details can be found at our website www.edmondscooking.co.nz .

Edmonds continues to be committed to delivering Kiwi bakers high quality flour to ensure best baking results.

