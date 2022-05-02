Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Strong New Vehicle Registrations Of Hybrids And PHEVs In April 2022 But Light Commercial Vehicles Crash

Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Motor Industry Association

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that as anticipated following the introduction of the Clean Car Discount fees that became operative on 1 April, registrations of 9,756 vehicles for the month are the weakest month of April since 2015.

Registrations of 8,536 passenger cars and SUV’s were the second strongest month on record, largely due to sales of hybrid vehicles that are now eligible for a discount. However, registrations of 1,220 new commercial vehicles were down 72% with sales of light commercial vehicles coming in at just 730 units for the month.

It is the first time on over a decade that a ute has not made it to a top three monthly registrations. It is anticipated sales of utes will gradually recover as the year progresses.

Overall, registrations of 9,756 new vehicles were down 25.7% (3,377 units) on April 2021. Year to date the market is up 3.4% (1,853 units) compared to the first four months of 2021.

Key points

  • Overall, April 2022 registrations of 9.756 vehicles were down 25.6% (3,377 units) on the same month in 2021, and are 3.4% up (1,853 units) on 2021 year to date.
  • There were 572 pure electric vehicles, 1,113 PHEV’s and 2,145 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.
  • Registration of 8,536 passenger and SUVs for April 2022 were down 3.3% (287 units) on April 2021, while commercial vehicle registrations of 1,220 were down 71.7% (3,090 units) compared to April 2021.
  • The top three models for the month of April were the Mitsubishi Outlander (837 units), followed by the Toyota RAV4 (716 units) with the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in third place (544 units). It is the first time in over a decade that a ute has not appeared in the top three models registered in a month.
  • Registrations of heavy vehicles remains solid with 483 units for the month, while registrations of light commercial vehicles were down 72% in April last year.

Market leaders in April / 2022

Toyota regained the overall market leader with 18% market share (1,744 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 17% (1,623 units) and Suzuki in third spot with 8% market share (797 units).

Market share year to date, Mitsubishi (17%) is ahead of Toyota (13%) and Ford (9%).

BEVs, PHEVs and Hybrids

There were 570 light vehicle and 2 heavy vehicle full battery electric vehicles registered in April. The top selling models were the Polestar 2 (81 units) followed by the Nissan Leaf (71 units) and the Hyundai Kona (70 units).

Registrations of plug-in hybrids were strong with 1,113 units registered for the month. The top selling models were the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (497 units) followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (479 units) and then the MG HS (28 units).

As anticipated sales of petrol hybrid vehicles recovered in April with some purchasers delaying their purchase to take advantage of the rebate these vehicles now attract under the Clean Car Discount.

There were 2,145 hybrids registered in the month of April, with the top selling models being the Toyota RAV4 (525 units) followed by the Honda Jazz (461 units) and the Toyota Corolla (198 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales April / 2022

Toyota regained the market lead for passenger and SUV registrations with 19% market share (1,598 units) followed by Mitsubishi with 18% (1,570 units) and then Suzuki with 9% market share (794 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Mitsubishi Outlander (837 units) followed by the Toyota RAV4 (716 units) and the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (544 units).

Commercial vehicle sales April / 2022

In a weak market for light commercial vehicles, Ford regained the market lead with 25% market share (305 units) followed by Toyota with 12% (146 units) and Fuso in third with 9% market share (105 units).

The Ford Ranger took top spot for the month of April as the bestselling commercial model with 24% share (287 units) followed by the Toyota Hilux with 8% share (103 units) and the Nissan Navara in third place with 7% market share (85 units).

Market share year to date, the Ford Ranger (21% share and 4,282 units) leads followed by the Mitsubishi Triton (21% share and 4,248 units) and then the Toyota Hilux (15% share and 3,073 units).

Segmentation – Growth in the Smaller SUVs

With the weak sales of utes for the month, not surprisingly the top spots for April 2022 went to passenger and SUV segments, with the small to medium segments accounting for 78% of April registrations.

The tops spots were the SUV medium segment with 27% share followed by SUV compact vehicles with 23% then the light passenger with 16% market share.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Motor Industry Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 