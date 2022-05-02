Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pay Gap Reporting Could Net Larger Wages For Low Paid

Monday, 2 May 2022, 6:51 pm
Press Release: MindTheGap NZ

Lower paid employees could get a pay hike of as much as $1700 a year if businesses start reporting their pay gap according to a new study.

Analysis applying what the impact of pay gap reporting has been in other countries to New Zealand showed that a woman earning the current median wage ($26.37) could receive $12.80 - $35.77 a week more.

The report from the MindTheGap campaign analyses public pay gap reporting impacts in seven countries and shows mandatory reporting can reduce gender pay gaps by between 20 and 40 percent.

MindTheGap co-founder Jo Cribb says the international analysis showed that where pay gap reporting became mandatory, men's and women’s wage growth was brought into line while more women were hired and promoted within companies.

She says it’s time for New Zealand businesses to step up and start acknowledging and registering their pay gaps.

“What this analysis found is that a substantial amount of the current pay gap is related to employer behaviour. The national pay gap has sat at around nine percent for well over ten years. For this to decrease, business leaders need to address the gaps in their own organisations.”

Dr Cribb says while an increase of up to $35 may not sound like a lot, it could make a difference to the lives of low-paid employees.

“$35 dollars a week is an extra eight loaves of bread, or five dozen eggs, or another twelve litres of petrol. That could make a difference in many lives. We literally can’t afford to waste any more time addressing this issue.”

Dr Cribb says businesses should also be aware that pay gap reporting could have a wider impact on their company.

“Increasingly, consumers are making spending decisions based on pay gap data reporting. Women are also more likely to apply for jobs with companies with lower pay gaps.”

There is also widespread public support for pay gap reporting. A poll shows that more than half of New Zealanders (58%) believe that large businesses should be required to share any pay gaps regularly and publicly. (women 62%, men 54%). A similar amount said they were concerned about large pay gaps and 68% agreed large businesses should be required to make pay gaps known to job candidates.

Mind the Gap is calling for the Government to work with businesses to agree on a standardised approach to reporting and introduce pay gap reporting legislation with urgency. Mandatory reporting is already in place for the New Zealand public service.

So far 55 out of an estimated 5000 companies with more than 50 employees are reporting their gender pay gaps on The MindTheGap campaign’s Public Pay Gap Registry. Seven of those are also reporting their Māori pay gap and their Pasifika pay gap.

To read the full report https://www.mindthegap.nz/research-report

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MindTheGap NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 