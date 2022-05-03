Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ProCare Delighted To Be Appointed As A Primary Health Organisation In Northland

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 9:16 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

After a quarter of a century of being an Auckland-based healthcare provider, ProCare is delighted to announced that it has been approved as a Primary Health Organisation in Te Tai Tokerau.

This move has been approved by the Northland DHB Board; and comes after four Green Cross Health practices signalled their intention to move to ProCare in the next few months.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “We are humbled to be appointed as a Primary Care Organisation in Northland and are delighted to work with Green Cross Health practices and continue to support the amazing mahi already being undertaken in the Northland Region.

“We look forward to being able to support whānau, iwi and the wider community in the delivery of positive health outcomes across Te Tai Tokerau; particularly with our Population Health approach which provides the framework for general practice and the wider primary care system to focus on targeted and proactive care and support that improves people’s health and wellbeing,” she continues.

“ProCare’s clinical activities have been oriented around our Population Health Strategy, providing a focus for innovation and improvement based on evidence around the needs of the community and putting in place interventions that are strongly aligned to Te Tiriti principles and fostering strength and resilience,” points out Norwell.

“This ensures resources and interventions can be prioritised and focused on health gain and most importantly on reducing inequities in access and outcomes that persist in the health sector, particularly for Māori and Pacific whānau,” she continues.

“The Primary Health Organisation will start its journey with four Green Cross Health practices - The Doctors KeriKeri, The Doctors Kamo, The Doctors Tikipunga and The Doctors Tui. These practices have a combined patient population of around 30,000 people and will see ProCare’s total population increase to more than 830,000 patients,” concludes Norwell.

Commenting on the move to ProCare, Wayne Woolrich, General Manager Medical at Green Cross Health says: “We’ve had a strong relationship with ProCare for a number of years now across 20+ practices in Auckland and we’re looking forward to developing this with our Northland practices.

“We see a lot of positives for our teams and patients with this move. We are committed to improving equity and ProCare have a strong offering in this and other services including clinical, technology and training. We’re looking forward to transitioning the practices and connecting our teams later this month,” he concludes.

John Wansbone, General Manager Planning, Integration, People & Performance at Northland District Health Board says: “ProCare, alongside all general practices in Northland, are well placed to design primary and community services that are better suited to the needs expressed by our communities.

"General Practice is often the main healthcare point of entry for many whānau, so the focus on health gain and more importantly reducing inequities in access and outcomes is warmly welcomed in Te Tai Tokerau," he concludes.

