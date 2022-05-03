Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Senior Appointment To Accelerate Trustees Executors’ Transformation Towards A Digital First Business

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: Trustees Executors

Trustees Executors is pleased to announce the appointment of Akash Mittal to the role of Chief Information Officer to further enhance its capabilities in digital transformation and cyber security.

Ryan Bessemer, Chief Executive Officer of Trustees Executors, said: “Our customers trust us with their personal and financial information, and as New Zealand’s longest serving trustee company it is our responsibility to protect what is important to them.

“The appointment of Akash as Chief Information Officer will assist with our ability to monitor, detect, and respond to increasingly sophisticated threats in a 24/7 environment. It will also ensure we are making continuous improvements to our cyber defence and response capabilities.

“Akash brings with him 15 years of experience in IT operations and digital transformation. He will be an asset for Trustees Executors as we focus on being a digital first business to serve our customers better.”

During his career Mr Mittal has been responsible for managing IT infrastructure, cyber security, software enhancement and process optimisation. In his role at Trustees Executors Akash will be responsible for the formulation of a digital strategy and implementation of fit for purpose digital solutions.

Akash holds a Master of Science in Network Systems, Bachelor of Technology in Computer Systems, and is SABSA certified. He is also a director on the National Board of the Australian Information Security Association (AISA).

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Mittal said: “It is incredibly exciting to join Trustees Executors and to be given the opportunity to shape its digital transformation journey post COVID. I look forward to working across the Company, its many stakeholders, clients and digital ecosystem.”

About Trustees Executors

Trustees Executors Limited was established in 1881 and is New Zealand’s oldest independent Trustee Company. We provide a full range of financial and trust solutions to individuals, families and the corporate sector including estate planning, trustee, and investment advisory services. We are a Licensed Financial Markets Supervisor and a leading provider of specialist Corporate Trustee and back-office investment administration services to some of New Zealand’s largest financial institutions, banks, and fund managers. www.trustees.co.nz

