Jetstar Launches New Zealand Sale With 50,000 Fares From $26^

Tuesday 3 May, 2022: Jetstar is today launching a sale with 50,000 low fares across its domestic network starting from $26^ (Auckland to Wellington).

The Jetstar New Zealand sale runs from 12:00am Tuesday 3 May until 11:59pm Thursday 5 May 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

Travel dates vary per route and include early June to early July, late July to late September and mid-October to mid-December 2022.

The low fares include:

· Auckland to Christchurch from $26^ one way

· Auckland to Wellington from $26^ one way

· Auckland to Queenstown from $55^ one way

· Christchurch to Wellington from $26^ one way

· Dunedin to Auckland from $35^ one way

· Wellington to Queenstown from $35^ one way

If you think your plans might change before you travel, Jetstar has you covered with FareCredit, which lets you cancel your booking and get a credit voucher for the value of your flight, plus any in-flight extras (excluding the cost of FareCredit).

Plus, if customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking. Depending on the circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flight dates or times may also be available. Terms and Conditions apply.

^Things you need to know: prices based on payment by POLi, Jetstar voucher or where the total flights booking is redeemed in Qantas Points Plus Pay through jetstar.com. For other payment options, a Booking and Service Fee of $5 per passenger, per domestic flight applies. Fares are in New Zealand dollars, one-way. Limited changes are permitted, charges may apply. Availability is limited (not available on all flights or days). Limited availability on school and public holiday weekends. Checked baggage not included but can be added for a fee. All travel is subject to the Jetstar Conditions of Carriage. See jetstar.com for more details Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.

© Scoop Media

