Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar Launches New Zealand Sale With 50,000 Fares From $26^

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 11:30 am
Press Release: Jetstar

Tuesday 3 May, 2022: Jetstar is today launching a sale with 50,000 low fares across its domestic network starting from $26^ (Auckland to Wellington).

The Jetstar New Zealand sale runs from 12:00am Tuesday 3 May until 11:59pm Thursday 5 May 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

Travel dates vary per route and include early June to early July, late July to late September and mid-October to mid-December 2022.

The low fares include:

· Auckland to Christchurch from $26^ one way

· Auckland to Wellington from $26^ one way

· Auckland to Queenstown from $55^ one way

· Christchurch to Wellington from $26^ one way

· Dunedin to Auckland from $35^ one way

· Wellington to Queenstown from $35^ one way

If you think your plans might change before you travel, Jetstar has you covered with FareCredit, which lets you cancel your booking and get a credit voucher for the value of your flight, plus any in-flight extras (excluding the cost of FareCredit).

Plus, if customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking. Depending on the circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flight dates or times may also be available. Terms and Conditions apply.

^Things you need to know: prices based on payment by POLi, Jetstar voucher or where the total flights booking is redeemed in Qantas Points Plus Pay through jetstar.com. For other payment options, a Booking and Service Fee of $5 per passenger, per domestic flight applies. Fares are in New Zealand dollars, one-way. Limited changes are permitted, charges may apply. Availability is limited (not available on all flights or days). Limited availability on school and public holiday weekends. Checked baggage not included but can be added for a fee. All travel is subject to the Jetstar Conditions of Carriage. See jetstar.com for more details Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Jetstar on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 