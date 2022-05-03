Real Estate Agent Reviews Help Sellers Find Professionals

Over the years, real agents have garnered a bad name in the housing industry. While there are unfortunately those who leave their clients in the lurch and do very little to earn their commission, this is not the whole story. Another part of the issue surrounding agents’ bad reputations is that oftentimes the general public lacks awareness of what estate agents actually do. Indeed, it’s not uncommon to hear complaints about paying commission to an agent who sold a home quickly – despite the agent’s practices and expertise being precisely the reason for the speedy sale.

The question becomes, then, how sellers might distinguish between those agents who deserve the negative labels and those who are outstanding professionals. The simplest answer can be found in real estate agent reviews. While it is possible to manipulate reviews to some extent, extensive good reviews across various platforms can offer sellers an honest gauge as to which agents in their areas are trustworthy and which should be avoided.

On the one hand, client reviews on estate agents’ websites and independent online forums can be very helpful in gaining a better picture of agents’ dynamics with their clients and the kinds of services they offer. On the other hand, calculated reviews that compare and contrast agents’ listings, sales-time turnovers, average asking price achievement, and so forth can also be helpful in highlighting different agents’ effectiveness, knowledge, efficiency, and ultimate outcomes.

By making use of both subjective client reviews and quantitative calculations, sellers can more easily compare and contrast agents to find those who are most likely to do a good job. Good reviews also build trust and can help excellent agents access more of the market. In this way, sellers can be better guaranteed to find qualified professionals who will put their clients’ interests first.

© Scoop Media

