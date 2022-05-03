Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Real Estate Agent Reviews Help Sellers Find Professionals

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 6:56 pm
Press Release: AgentIQ

Over the years, real agents have garnered a bad name in the housing industry. While there are unfortunately those who leave their clients in the lurch and do very little to earn their commission, this is not the whole story. Another part of the issue surrounding agents’ bad reputations is that oftentimes the general public lacks awareness of what estate agents actually do. Indeed, it’s not uncommon to hear complaints about paying commission to an agent who sold a home quickly – despite the agent’s practices and expertise being precisely the reason for the speedy sale.

The question becomes, then, how sellers might distinguish between those agents who deserve the negative labels and those who are outstanding professionals. The simplest answer can be found in real estate agent reviews. While it is possible to manipulate reviews to some extent, extensive good reviews across various platforms can offer sellers an honest gauge as to which agents in their areas are trustworthy and which should be avoided.

On the one hand, client reviews on estate agents’ websites and independent online forums can be very helpful in gaining a better picture of agents’ dynamics with their clients and the kinds of services they offer. On the other hand, calculated reviews that compare and contrast agents’ listings, sales-time turnovers, average asking price achievement, and so forth can also be helpful in highlighting different agents’ effectiveness, knowledge, efficiency, and ultimate outcomes.

By making use of both subjective client reviews and quantitative calculations, sellers can more easily compare and contrast agents to find those who are most likely to do a good job. Good reviews also build trust and can help excellent agents access more of the market. In this way, sellers can be better guaranteed to find qualified professionals who will put their clients’ interests first.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from AgentIQ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 