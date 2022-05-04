Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Life Health Foods / Chalmers

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to an application from Life Health Foods NZ Limited seeking clearance to acquire the business and assets of Chalmers Organics Limited.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Unresolved Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Life Health Foods, Chalmers and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Unresolved Issues.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “LHF/Chalmers" in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 17 May 2022, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 24 May 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 31 May 2022. However, this date may be extended.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

