Northland Inc Appoints Paul Linton As New CEO

Kua whiwhia tētahi Kaiwhakahaere Matua hou mō te tipu ohanga o Te Tai Tokerau.

Northland Inc has announced Paul Linton as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Currently Chief Innovation Expertise Officer at Callaghan Innovation, Linton will take up his new role at the Northland Economic Development Agency in July. He succeeds the position vacated by Murray Reade, who departed Northland Inc earlier this year.

With more than 30 years’ experience in launching new brands and companies and developing global business opportunities, Linton has held senior positions with MetService of New Zealand, Airways New Zealand, Objective Corporation, Arrow International and New Zealand Trade & Enterprise. He has also been New Zealand’s trade commissioner in Australia, Asia and the Pacific Islands and helped New Zealand businesses develop and grow international markets. Linton is also a former Exporter of Year (Wellington region).

Linton’s expertise and experience across a range of industry sectors will help to advance a number of regional economic priorities for Te Tai Tokerau. “I have a passion for building successful organisations, making a real difference, helping people and am looking forward to using my experience to generate positive changes for Northland’s economy”, he says.

“The region has an incredible amount to offer with enormous possibility. I am looking forward to helping the region realise these opportunities for the benefit of everyone. It is also exciting to see these opportunities align with some of my personal interests, including sustainability, innovation, embedding global thinking, intergenerational considerations, real equity, and working in partnership with others to create inclusive, diverse, and positive outcomes for society”.

Northland Inc Chair, Nicole Anderson, says Paul’s experience across SMEs to listed businesses, Government agencies, State-Owned Enterprises and Crown Research Institutes as well as international technology start-ups will be invaluable to Northland Inc and the region.

“Paul’s range of knowledge spans most of New Zealand’s industry sectors. His leadership abilities, skills and experience will enable Northland Inc to meet our board’s objective of making a threshold improvement in shifting economic development outcomes for the better in Te Tai Tokerau”, Anderson says.

“We believe that Paul’s leadership abilities, skills and experience will be of great benefit to both Northland Inc and the Taitokerau Northland region as a whole. We’re confident Paul will become a valued member of our community who will work well with our local hapū, iwi, business communities and regional agencies. Nā reira e te Rangatira e Paul, nau mai, haere mai, whakatau mai kei waenga i ā tatou katoa o Te Tai Tokerau.”

Anderson also thanked Acting CEO Vaughan Cooper for his leadership of the Northland Inc organisation during the recruitment process.

Ehara taku toa i te toa taki tahi, engari he toa taki tini.

My success is not mine alone, it is shared by all.

