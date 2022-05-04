Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post Electric Mail Buggies Largely Back In Business – Mail Delays Minimal

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 11:58 am
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post Paxsters (electric mail buggies) are largely back in service after being temporarily removed from service last week to address a maintenance issue.

NZ Post had advised New Zealanders that there would be some delays to mail items delivered by Posties that use the Paxsters, but the backlog has now been cleared and the mail service is operating close to normal. Courier items and rural delivery have not been impacted.

“NZ Post temporarily removed our electric Paxsters from service late last week as a precautionary measure to address a maintenance issue. Individual checks have been carried out and the majority of the Paxsters are back in business. We are holding back 89 of the 415 vehicles to carry out some repairs and expect to see these back in service in due course,” says NZ Post Chief Operating Officer Brendon Main.

“We’ve caught up on the backlog of mail and are back to operating as we were prior. It’s important to note that our service does remain slightly impacted by COVID absences like many businesses in New Zealand. The NZ Post website nzpost.co.nz is the best place to check for updates on delivery timeframes.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>



Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>



Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>



Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 