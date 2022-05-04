Superior Renovations Announces Launch Of First Auckland Showroom

Superior Renovations has opened its first ever showroom (February 28th 2022) located at 16B Link Drive, Wairau Valley, Auckland.

The growing demand in the renovations industry has contributed to Superior Renovations continuous growth. Steven Ngov (General Manager) at Superior Renovations says “The goal of the showroom was to add value to our clients renovation experience during their renovation process by providing a space where they can touch, feel and experience different displays available, in turn, feeling confident about making a commitment to decisions on their own renovation”

The concept design of the showroom was carefully put together by Superior Renovations internal senior designs Cici Zuo and Dorothy Li. The showroom is made up of different spaces which includes: 5 Bathroom Design Displays, 3 Kitchen Design Displays, Fittings selection shelf, 21+ Tiles on Display, Resource section (catalogues from all our suppliers), Carpet Samples on Display, Benchtops on display, Color charts from Resene, and 100+ Melteca Samples.

The highlight of the showroom is definitely the 3 different kitchen designs on display, notably the contemporary kitchen (Modern Matt Black Kitchen).

Dorothy designed this kitchen for the showroom keeping a minimalistic and sleek design in mind. This kitchen also highlights different storage solutions as well as in cabinet organisation that you can incorporate in your kitchen design to make it more functional.

This particular kitchen displayed in the showroom also highlights the revolutionary renovation materials that are available today. These renovation materials ensure that cleaning up and prolongs the durability of the kitchen

The key features of this kitchen display includes:

Premium Acrylic boards on MDF boards for all kitchen cabinets and drawers

Stone engineered benchtop with a leather finish

Timber Veneer boards for floating shelves

Glass Splashback

Downdraft rangehood on the island

Large induction stove on the island

Hidden fridge and dishwasher

Pull our rubbish and recycling bins

Full length pull out pantry with drawers

Pull out condiment cabinet

Magic corner for corner cabinet

Hidden drawers

Soft close cabinet and drawers with a push open technology

Silgranit sink with a insinkerator

Waterproof SPC laminate floors



Another feature of the showroom is the room located at the back of the showroom is the design studio, an appointment only space for design consultations. This is exclusive to clients of Superior Renovations and the service is not yet made public.

We asked Swati Tiwary (Marketing Manager of Superior Renovations) about what made this showroom different and she says” Our showroom was created not only to just display bathrooms and kitchens, but to create a space that is specific to those renovating, a space that is interactive and creative, a space that allows clients to see a range of technologies/designs available so they can renovate their home that is personal”

We asked Kevin Yang (Managing Director of Superior Renovations) what initiated the idea of launching a showroom for the renovation company, because there isn’t many renovation companies that have a showroom or see the necessity for one. He says “Client experience and their personal stories is at the very heart of Superior Renovations – It is where it all began and it is what defines ours systems and processes today – to be client-focused and to treat every client as a story of it’s own and not just another transaction. This is the exact reason why we made launching a showroom for own clients critical is because we wanted to improve the experience that clients go through with us by being able to see a spectrum of completed kitchen/bathrooms. It will provide everything they need in one space to better envision their own renovation plan, as a result, committing to a renovation plan for their home with confidence.”

To see a sneak peek of the showroom, view their showroom page on their website - Superior Renovations Showroom.

The showroom is open seven days a week (9am – 5pm) with plenty of free parking and free coffee! It’s located at 16B Link Drive, Wairau Valley, Auckland or just Google them “Superior Renovations Showroom”

