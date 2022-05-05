Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BMM Brings Integrity To Blockchain

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 5:30 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) published the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) (https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-maturity-model/). This model was developed over the past two years to give acquisition professionals the tools they need to evaluate blockchain solutions when making purchasing decisions. It also provides a standard to distinguish legitimate blockchain solutions from hype-filled promises. Without this knowledge or framework, acquisition professionals will always choose traditional government contracting partners. The lesser-known, innovative solutions rarely get selected, stifling competition and progress.

The model describes eleven characteristics that should be considered in evaluating any blockchain solution. They are:
- Distribution
- Governance
- Identity Management
- Interoperability
- Performance
- Privacy
- Reliability
- Resilience (Fault Tolerance)
- Security
- Infrastructure Sustainability
- Synchronization

Get BMM Training

The first qualified GBA assessor to lead a BMM team is Mr. Dino Cataldo DELL'ACCIO (www.unjspf.org/person/dino-cataldo-dellaccio/), Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). He has developed a blockchain solution for the United Nations and was one of the authors of the BMM. The BMM Team will begin formally training new BMM assessors at the GBA Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference (https://gbaglobal.org/2022-bcseg-schedule/) on May 25-27 in Washington, DC. Other events are posted on the BMM Events Calendar (https://gbaglobal.org/events/category/bmm/).

"Many vendors need ways to demonstrate that their solutions are reliable and can be trusted.
They operate in environments lacking integrity and plagued by broken promises, hype, and corruption. The BMM is a way that vendors can differentiate their reliable solutions from those of snake oil salesmen," says Gerard Dache, CEO, GBA.

BMM Assessments Being Schedule Now

The first organization that has registered for a BMM assessment is Axes, a blockchain-based information management platform that licenses actionable intelligence and applications to the global gaming & amusement industry.

