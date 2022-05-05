Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today.

The total value of passenger motor vehicles imported in the year to March 2022 was $6.1 billion, an increase of 50 percent on the previous year. While this is partly due to the year ended March 2021 being heavily affected by COVID-19, this still represents the largest value of vehicles purchased within any year ended March on record.

Rises in imports were seen across vehicles of all propulsion methods, with electric vehicle imports increasing 309 percent to $543 million. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and the less common plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) increased 63 percent ($242 million) and 141 percent ($46 million) respectively. The combination of all internal combustion vehicles increased 42 percent, to $5.5 billion.

