Wedding Stationery Business Offers New Income Opportunity For Brand Ambassadors

Auckland-based wedding stationery and DIY templates business Timberwink Studio has launched a new wedding affiliate marketing program for those passionate about the wedding industry to benefit from.

Timberwink Studio has established itself in New Zealand as a graphic design business dedicated to helping couples design and print their dream wedding stationery. The business has grown in leaps and bounds, and graphic designer and owner Riz is pleased to announce the launch of a wedding affiliate marketing program to take the brand even further.

Riz says their brand’s new program is the “perfect” opportunity for passionate people with blogs, social media, and websites to earn a secondary income while representing Timberwink Studio in the process.

“We would love to connect with brand ambassadors passionate about helping women and brides find stunning wedding stationery. In return, we can help you grow your skills, knowledge, and personal business in the wedding industry and, of course, provide financial incentives for this unique and mutually beneficial relationship.”

All Timberwink Studio ambassadors within this new and exciting affiliate marketing program are treated to a wide variety of perks, such as a 20% commission on every sale, a 10% coupon code for leads, performance bonuses of up to 35%, 365-day cookie usage, and on-demand content creation.

Brand ambassadors would also get to enjoy the feel-good factor of knowing that a percentage of every sale goes towards Timberwink’s give-back program, supporting children and families in need worldwide.

“If you love what we sell, we’d love to pay you for sharing our brand. Our generous rewards program can be an attractive source of additional income for those passionate about the wedding industry and what we have to offer.”

Learn more about the Timberwink Studio wedding affiliate marketing program here or visit timberwinkstudio.com.

About Timberwink

Timberwink Studio is a graphic design and print business in West Auckland specialising in wedding stationery and DIY templates. Whether you’re looking for wedding invitations, reception stationery, or signage, you can rely on Timberwink Studio and experienced graphic designer Riz to have what you need. Timberwink Studio offers semi-custom designs, bespoke designs, and DIY templates that you can edit and print yourself.

