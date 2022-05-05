Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RCR Hits 300% Growth With Tempest Acquisition

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 7:10 pm
Press Release: RCR Infrastructure

RCR Infrastructure has boosted its market presence with the acquisition of Tempest Air Conditioning Systems as part of a liquidation deal that ensures the company remains locally owned, and its 20 staff continue employment.

RCR Infrastructure Chairman and owner John Chow said it was the company’s third acquisition in the last four years.

“Tempest has over two decades of experience in capital project delivery and we wanted to retain that local knowledge and expertise as it aligns with many of the current service and maintenance contracts we look after and helps us better service major contracts like Countdown,” he said.

“It was a sensible decision to bring them on the RCR growth journey. It not only gives the Tempest team members job security after a difficult few years but enhances RCR’s inhouse technical capabilities and strengthens our project delivery team. Tempest in its earlier years had been under the previous RCR management (Climatech) so we are confident in the alignment of our work.”

Paul Ryan Design Engineer from Tempest said the future was bright for the company now thanks to the RCR lifeline.

“Coming under the RCR Infrastructure umbrella gives us a lot more security for the people working here and there is a clear future direction we are working towards now. When we were told there was a meeting it all came on pretty quickly, it’s a great result for all parties involved.”

RCR Infrastructure has over 150 team members across its business segments. The company is currently in discussion with several existing Tempest contracts.

“There are a number of major customers Tempest services, some of which RCR already have national contracts with, but the acquisition will inevitably see our client portfolio grow once we finish talks with a number of other current customers,” Mr Chow revealed.

RCR Infrastructure is part of the Stonewood Group of companies.

