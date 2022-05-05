Nearly A Quarter Of Adults Plan Overseas Holidays In Next 12 Months

More than 900,000 adults are planning an overseas holiday in the next 12 months as New Zealanders shake free of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 76,900 say they’ll go in May.

A Horizon Research survey finds 23% of adults planning to holiday overseas.

This equates to around 926,500 people.

The peak month for departures will be September, when 14% (around 131,600) plan to depart.

70% intend travelling between May and October. 28% aren’t yet sure when they will go.

By age, 28% of each of the 25-34, 55-64 and 65-74 year-old age groups intend to holiday overseas.

Those least likely to holiday overseas (16%) are aged 35-44 years. Horizon says more people in this group have mortgages, children and work obligations, compared with the overall adult population.

By region, Northlanders look least likely to travel (13%), compared with 29% for those in the Auckland region, 28% in Wellington and 24% in Canterbury.

The survey measures travel indentions by adults and does not reflect the under 18-year-olds some adults might take with them.

The online survey of 978 respondents aged 18+ was conducted between 8 - 18 April 2022. Results are weighted to represent the adult population at the most recent census. At a 95% confidence level the maximum margin of error overall is +/- 3.1%.

© Scoop Media

