Nearly A Quarter Of Adults Plan Overseas Holidays In Next 12 Months

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 7:56 pm
Press Release: Horizon Research Limited

More than 900,000 adults are planning an overseas holiday in the next 12 months as New Zealanders shake free of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 76,900 say they’ll go in May.

A Horizon Research survey finds 23% of adults planning to holiday overseas.

This equates to around 926,500 people.

The peak month for departures will be September, when 14% (around 131,600) plan to depart.

70% intend travelling between May and October. 28% aren’t yet sure when they will go.

By age, 28% of each of the 25-34, 55-64 and 65-74 year-old age groups intend to holiday overseas.

Those least likely to holiday overseas (16%) are aged 35-44 years. Horizon says more people in this group have mortgages, children and work obligations, compared with the overall adult population.

By region, Northlanders look least likely to travel (13%), compared with 29% for those in the Auckland region, 28% in Wellington and 24% in Canterbury.

The survey measures travel indentions by adults and does not reflect the under 18-year-olds some adults might take with them.

The online survey of 978 respondents aged 18+ was conducted between 8 - 18 April 2022. Results are weighted to represent the adult population at the most recent census. At a 95% confidence level the maximum margin of error overall is +/- 3.1%.

