Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZMA Board Recommend Liquidation Of Association

Friday, 6 May 2022, 12:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Medical Association

The NZMA Board met last night and unanimously agreed to recommend that members vote to liquidate the Association at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, said Board Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey.

“The financial position of the Association is unsustainable. Two-decades of stagnant membership and the accumulation of deficits has reached the point where we must dissolve, or we will soon become insolvent and unable to meet our obligations to staff and creditors,” said Dr Humphrey.

“Serial NZMA Boards and staff have made many attempts over the last few years to come up with a way to save the Association – to pare back, to undertake a merger, to raise revenue or trim costs somewhere or another.

“Despite their best efforts the financial position has become more and more precarious and the reality now is that this Board and this Chair have to convey the heart breaking news to the members: the financial position of the New Zealand Medical Association is unsustainable.

“The NZMA has a proud record of service to the New Zealand medical community and to the country as a whole since 1886.

“In recent years, we have been part of an expanding number of organisations in this area. This has unfortunately contributed to a diluting of membership numbers, which has undermined the Association's financial position.

“We are producers and custodians of several important assets that will need to be carried on by other organisations - including, the New Zealand Medical Journal, the Code of Ethics, the Benevolent Fund and New Zealand’s membership of the World Medical Association.

“We are in discussions with other sector organisations on how to pass these assets on and will share more in due course.

The NZMA constitution requires that a resolution to liquidate is approved by members at a general meeting and confirmed at a follow-up meeting. A resolution will be presented to members at a rescheduled AGM on 30 May 2022, and if approved, there will be a Special General Meeting in late June to confirm the decision.

“We want to thank members for their dedication to the NZMA, to the medical profession and to New Zealanders over many years,” said Dr Humphrey.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Medical Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>



Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>


Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 