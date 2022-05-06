Automotive Door Hinges Market Trends, Growth, Future Demand, Analysis And Forecast By 2031

Sluggish automotive industry growth through 2019 combined with disastrous downswings across 2020 induced by the coronavirus pandemic have significantly weighed down growth prospects for the global automotive door hinges market. Fortunately, rebounding car sales across markets such as China, combined with the enhanced scope for electric vehicles is likely to buoy the market through 2021, concludes ESOMAR-certified firm Future Market Insights, in its recently published report.

The anticipated upswing is noteworthy, considering a shortfall in global automotive production by over 4 million units in 2019. China, the global automotive powerhouse, contributed to the bulk of this decline, as tax rebates on automotive purchases were rescinded, and further exacerbated by the pandemic crisis. Moreover, projections by Fitch Ratings established 2% decline in US automotive sales to around 17 million units.

Growth Avenues abound across the EV Market

While the aforementioned trends induced a downturn in the recent past, prospects are likely to be elevated with constant emphasis on boosting EV production. Accounting for over 2% of global automotive sales, the electric car fleet is expanding swiftly, driven by ambitious policy announcements, according to estimates by the International Energy Agency.

Spiking sales of key EVs such as Chevrolet Bolt, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Tesla Model 3 have led to a wider growth scope for sales of automotive door hinges in 2020 alone. With proposed EV charging infrastructure expansion and an imminent business recovery on the card in the post pandemic world, key door hinge manufacturers are anticipated to capitalize on the ever widening EV market landscape, prompting a slew of innovations and product launches.

Key Takeaways

Hybrid steel based automotive door hinges to acquire an elevated market share amid growing demand for enhanced strength

By vehicle type, luxury passenger car door hinges to witness heightened sales

Regular maintenance cycles to cement aftermarket automotive door hinge sales through 2021

US to pivot North American market growth, attributed to stringent regulatory provisions concerning durability of automotive doors

Prolific manufacturing technology advancements to bolster UK growth prospects

Germany’s market growth banking on increasing future EV sales, emerging as the 2nd largest European market

Post-pandemic recovery to post substantial gains across the Chinese automotive door hinges market

“Stringent automotive safety regulations to prevent accidents is prompting vehicle manufacturers to incorporate robust, lightweight yet durable construction material, accelerating growth prospects for automotive door hinge sales,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI’s analysis, the automotive door hinges market is peppered with the presence of following players: Dura Automotive LLC, Magna International Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Gestamp Group, Multimatic Inc., Brano Group, DEE Emm Giken, ER Wagner, Midlake Products & Mfg. Company Inc., Pinet Industrie, Monroe Hinge, Rell Precision Manufacturing Inc., The Paneloc Corporation and Saint Gobain.

Segmentation

By Sales Channel

OEM

After Market

By Material

Steel

Aluminum

Brass/Bronze/Composite Material

By Product Type

Front & Rear Automotive Door hinges

Tailgate Hinges/ Bonnet Hinges

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Compact Mid-Size Luxury SUV

LCV

HCV

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

SEA

China

India

Japan

