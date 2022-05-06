Rigid Industrial Packaging Market Expanding At A CAGR Of 4.6% By 2029 | Comprehensive Study By Top Key Players Covered

The rigid industrial packaging market is estimated at US$ 31.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 42.5 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2029. Rigid industrial packaging has been gaining rising momentum in a number of commercial sectors owing to its enhanced protective capabilities against harsh environmental factors. FMI's study opines that fast-paced industrialization and increasing demand for chemicals and pharmaceuticals continue to influence the growth prospects of rigid industrial packaging market.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10086

Growth prospects of the rigid industrial packaging, as identified by the FMI study, are high in East Asia, representing a revenue share of 50% in 2018. An exponential rise in manufacturing activities in the region along with expansion of F&B industry has surged the demand for safe and contamination-proof packaging. Favorable government policies on intercontinental trade activities along with increasing number of OEMs will continue to create opportunities for market players in East Asia.

Top Key Players Covered-

Greif, Inc.

Mauser Group B.V.

Cleveland Steel Container

Hoover Ferguson Group

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Snyder Industries, Inc.

Schuetz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Thielmann US LLC

Custom Metalcraft, Inc.

Automationstechnik GmbH

Transtainer

Hawman Container Services

Schafer Werke Gmbh

Obal Centrum s.r.o.

Sicagen India Limited

It's not sufficient for rigid industrial packaging to merely contain the product inside. FMI's study finds that there is greater awareness among manufacturers and suppliers to deliver more environmentally acceptable packaging formats. Therefore, the futuristic focus revolves around technological innovations and sustainable solutions that reduce the cost of manufacturing as well as the environmental impact.

Manufacturers Capture Opportunities Arising from Chemical Industry

The study opines that high demand for steel drums, pails, and rigid intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) from chemicals & solvent industry continue to influence the growth strategies. Additionally, manufacturers are focused on increasing the production of plastic drums and bulk boxes to capitalize on rapidly expanding automotive and food & beverage industries.

Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10086

Despite the cloud swirling around the ill effects of plastic, manufacturers continue to use plastic as a convenient material for rigid industrial packaging, owing to technical and operational advantages and lower costs as compared to metals. Accounting for ~50% revenue share in 2018, sales of rigid containers made up of plastic are likely to witness significant growth in the future, backed further by the lightweight property and advances in technologies of polymer processing. However, low degradability of plastic will remain a key concern among manufacturers as well as end users.

As per the study, reuse of containers is gaining ground in the rigid industrial packaging space, and to align with the current trends, manufacturers are placing more focus on R&D activities and innovations to increase the efficiency of products and maximize repeat use. The trend of customization has also been noticeable in the market, as manufacturers are inclining towards offering products that meet end users' specific requirements.

Rigid Industrial Packaging Market by Category

By Product Type:

Drums

Steel Drums

Plastic Drums

Composite Drums

Rigid IBCs

Pails

Bulk Boxes

Others

By Material Tpe:

Plastic

Metal

Paper & Wood

Fiber

By End Use:

Chemicals & Solvent

Oil & Lubricants

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The study identifies restraints that could possibly hamper the growth of the rigid industrial packaging market. Rapid emergence of new companies from developing countries, catering to the needs of local customers at reasonable costs, are likely to squeeze the global player's margin in the market. These players are further under the pressure from end users to reduce the overall costs.

Request TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-10086

The business intelligence highlights the competitive landscape in the rigid industrial packaging market, by conducting a thorough analysis on the key growth strategies of the market players. Acquisitions and partnerships with local players remain a strategic focus area of key stakeholders for enhanced global footprint.

This study tracks growth of the global rigid industrial packaging market from 2019 to 2029. The global rigid industrial packaging is likely to spectate a steady rise at 4.5% value CAGR over the course of the forecast period, according to FMI's projections.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Glass Bottles Market - The glass bottles market worth will reach US$37.1 Bn in 2021, as per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis. Overall glass bottles sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2031.

Cosmetic Tubes Market - The global cosmetics tube market exhibited year-over-year growth by 4% between 2020 and 2021. As per Future Market Insights, demand for cosmetic tubes is expected to accelerate at 4.6% CAGR.

Plastic Rigid IBC Market - Plastic Rigid IBC Market By Capacity Type (Up to 500 liters, 500-1000 liters, 1000-1500 liters, 1500-2000 liters, above 2000 liters), Material Type (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/rigid-industrial-packaging-market

© Scoop Media