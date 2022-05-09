Samsung Calls For Next Round Of Kiwi Kids To Innovate For A Better Tomorrow

After a highly successful launch in 2021, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is back and better than ever in 2022. The competition’s organisers are seeking the young problem solvers, creative thinkers and scientists of tomorrow to design solutions to real-world problems facing their communities.

Samsung has again teamed up with the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) to encourage Kiwi kids to apply their skills in STEAM subjects and create solutions that can change the world for the better.

Building on last year’s success, Samsung has widened the entry eligibility to include all Year 5-10 students across New Zealand. This year, entrants will also have the opportunity to receive early feedback on their project plans from a panel of industry expert judges.

Drew Kenny and Harrison Maxwell shared the inaugural Solve for Tomorrow crown in 2021, with entries which drew on real-life experiences to inspire their ideas. Drew created the world’s first ‘Parkinson’s Belt’ – a concept she created and prototyped to help give people living with Parkinson’s disease easy access to medication, water and their support alarm on a daily basis.

Harrison’s project ‘Beautify the Berms’ explored how councils across the country could better use roadside berms to provide habitats for essential wildlife.

“We are so excited to be running Solve for Tomorrow again this year with MOTAT. We were blown away with the quality of last year’s entries and we can’t wait to see what new ideas our community of young change makers comes up with this year to address some of society’s biggest challenges,” says Simon Smith, Head of Brand Marketing at Samsung NZ.

World-renowned scientist, Associate Professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles, is returning as a judge, alongside MOTAT Education Manager, Julie Baker and Samsung’s Simon Smith. The winners will share $20,000 in prizes including prize money and Samsung tech for them and their school.

“The Solve for Tomorrow competition really goes to show the importance of STEAM subjects in solving real-world problems and it’s fantastic to see so many students engaging with them. It’s incredibly inspiring and heart-warming that the young people of New Zealand are so driven to give back to their communities,” says Dr Wiles.

Julie Baker says she’s looking forward to offering this year’s students the opportunity to receive judges’ feedback if they complete and submit their project plan early.

“While this step is optional, it provides students the unique experience of collaborating with industry experts, receiving advice and mentorship which they can take on and use to adapt or reconsider elements of their project,” she says.

Entries are now open. Students simply need to send in their project plan by 8 July 2022 to be eligible for early feedback. Entrants will have until 2 September 2022 to submit their final entry.

The winning individual or team for Solve for Tomorrow 2022 will be announced in September. To find out more, visit: www.samsung.com/nz/solvefortomorrow

© Scoop Media

