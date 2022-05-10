Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supie Throws Support Behind Consumer NZ Petition Calling For Fairer Supermarket Prices

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Supie

Supie, New Zealand’s online supermarket, has today thrown its support behind Consumer NZ’s new petition calling for fairer supermarket prices.

Consumer NZ started the petition- Stop the Super Profits- last night, calling on the Government to put ordinary people first - saying supermarkets' excess profits are a "slap in the face" to Kiwis struggling to put food on the table. By 7am this morning they already had reached 11,400 signatures.

Supie founder Sarah Balle says it’s been well known for some time the huge profits the duopoly is making and something has to be done.

“It is well known, and the finding by the Commerce Commission in its recent investigation into the retail grocery sector, that we have a duopoly who are receiving excess profits – that is, profit that is over and above what are considered to be normal levels. The duopoly are operating in their self-interests, rather than the interests of ordinary, everyday Kiwis.” Says Sarah.

“At Supie, we’re purpose-led and everything we do is centered around fairness – fairness for consumers, fairness for suppliers and fairness for the environment. Our goal is when healthy food is affordable and accessible for all Kiwis.”

Sarah says she is not surprised at how many New Zealanders have already signed the petition saying the demand for fairness from Kiwis is something she’s been hearing from Supie members since launching. Supie has grown to 22,000 members since June last year.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received since we launched in June last year. We too call on support from consumers and investors to help us grow so that we can deliver the Supie experience and an alternative grocer to more Kiwis and beyond Auckland.” says Sarah.

One of the recommendations by Consumer NZ chief Jon Duffy is to regulate access to wholesale supply or setting up a state-owned wholesaler to create an even playing field for new and existing grocery retailers.

Supie supports this idea and believes it would be a huge help to the broken sector.

“We believe a state-owned wholesaler is a massive first step in bringing meaningful competition to the duopolised market. In fact, we’ve had in depth discussions with Consumer NZ as to why and how this could be a solution so we’re excited to see Consumer NZ promoting it.” says Sarah.

“I would like to meet directly with Minister Clark to provide more detail on the solution, including how Supie is a turn-key investment opportunity for the Government, for reasons outlined in Consumer NZ’s open letter to the Minister.”

Supie is on a mission to deliver a better and fairer grocery alternative to all Kiwis. With a mission “to create a better and fairer grocery alternative for all New Zealand.”

The online-only model means the business can be super-efficient without the big overheads of large-format bricks and mortar stores or a corporate structure like that of the duopoly, so the cost savings can be passed on to consumers.

As more Kiwi’s support and shop Supie, it can continue to grow, providing a better shopping range and even fairer prices at the checkout.

