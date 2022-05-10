Luxury Home On Lifestyle Estate With Its Own Wildlife Ponds Is Placed On The Market For Sale

A designer luxury home on a sprawling lifestyle block – complete with its own landscaped pond network sustaining a plethora of native bird wildlife – has been placed on the market for sale.

Built to exacting standards, the beautiful and modern five-bedroom/three-bathroom home and four-hectare lifestyle block section is located on the outskirts of Katikati in the Bay of Plenty.

The single-level home is surrounded by an immense lawn – with hundreds of native and exotic trees planted on its edges. The easy-care property also features a network of landscaped catchment ponds that are home to many native birds.

Designed as three individual ‘wings’ triangulating off a grand double-door entry, the home’s spacious and light-filled open-plan communal living rooms are located in the middle portions, with the bedrooms connected on either side. All rooms have unobstructed views of the peaceful surrounding vistas.

Large low decks come off all of the wings – seamlessly linking up the home to the flat lawn area, while a spa pool sits discretely on one side in a landscaped sunken and paved rock garden for total privacy from the homestead’s views. The covered wooden deck off the communal rooms allows for al-fresco living and socialising, with paved steppingstones through tussock rock gardens connecting the other two decks.

Inside, within the prestigious dwelling’s balanced blend of concrete block walls and high exposed wooden beams, are multiple entertaining spaces - offering different mood-setting zones whether for dining with family and friends, or for relaxing in front of the TV, or with a good book.

The 405-square metre home and four-hectare block of freehold land at 94B Kauri Point Road are now being marketed for sale for $3,495,000 through Bayleys Tauranga. Salespeople Brent Trueman and Rhys Trueman said the home represented the best in lifestyle living – with unobstructed views over the immense lawns, ponds, and treelines.

“The north-facing home was very much designed with outdoor living in mind – with multiple bi-fold doors coming off the family room, living room, family dining room, and formal dining room spaces. Even the modern kitchen with an abundance of cupboard and drawer space has stunning views,” said Brent Trueman.

The substantial hotel suite-sized master bedroom in its own wing has space for lounge furnishings, as well as a luxury stone-tiled en-suite bathroom with an oversized standalone stone bath and walk-in glass-encased shower, in addition to a 2.5-metre-long double vanity.

“Meanwhile outside, the vast lawn area encircling the home provides so much flat lawn space that any new owner could look at having an inground swimming pool built, an artificial grass or hard surface tennis court laid down, a cricket wicket mown into the grass, or even mark out their personal golf driving range.

“” Irrigation is hassle-free as the property has its own water bore.”

“For those wanting land to raise pets, the property is perfectly suited for grazing a couple of sheep, pigs, alpacas, or chickens, plus plenty of space and rich fertile soil ready for conversion into an orchard or vegetable garden. The ponds could even be populated with eels.”

Adjacent to the main dwelling, and accessed off the stone chip driveway is a modern high-stud lockable concrete-floored four-bay shed perfect for storing recreational vehicles such as a boat, caravan, motorhome, jet skis or hobby-related cars, as well as the required ride-on lawnmower.

“The separate barn-size 100-square metre garage with its trio of high roller doors, has the potential to be the ultimate mancave – set away from the main home to minimise any noise transfer,” said Rhys Trueman.

“The mature hedges framing the Kauri Point Road property’s boundary provide considerable privacy from adjoining addresses... many of which were involved in kiwifruit production,” he said.

