Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Luxury Home On Lifestyle Estate With Its Own Wildlife Ponds Is Placed On The Market For Sale

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A designer luxury home on a sprawling lifestyle block – complete with its own landscaped pond network sustaining a plethora of native bird wildlife – has been placed on the market for sale.

Built to exacting standards, the beautiful and modern five-bedroom/three-bathroom home and four-hectare lifestyle block section is located on the outskirts of Katikati in the Bay of Plenty.

The single-level home is surrounded by an immense lawn – with hundreds of native and exotic trees planted on its edges. The easy-care property also features a network of landscaped catchment ponds that are home to many native birds.

Designed as three individual ‘wings’ triangulating off a grand double-door entry, the home’s spacious and light-filled open-plan communal living rooms are located in the middle portions, with the bedrooms connected on either side. All rooms have unobstructed views of the peaceful surrounding vistas.

Large low decks come off all of the wings – seamlessly linking up the home to the flat lawn area, while a spa pool sits discretely on one side in a landscaped sunken and paved rock garden for total privacy from the homestead’s views. The covered wooden deck off the communal rooms allows for al-fresco living and socialising, with paved steppingstones through tussock rock gardens connecting the other two decks.

Inside, within the prestigious dwelling’s balanced blend of concrete block walls and high exposed wooden beams, are multiple entertaining spaces - offering different mood-setting zones whether for dining with family and friends, or for relaxing in front of the TV, or with a good book.

The 405-square metre home and four-hectare block of freehold land at 94B Kauri Point Road are now being marketed for sale for $3,495,000 through Bayleys Tauranga. Salespeople Brent Trueman and Rhys Trueman said the home represented the best in lifestyle living – with unobstructed views over the immense lawns, ponds, and treelines.

“The north-facing home was very much designed with outdoor living in mind – with multiple bi-fold doors coming off the family room, living room, family dining room, and formal dining room spaces. Even the modern kitchen with an abundance of cupboard and drawer space has stunning views,” said Brent Trueman.

The substantial hotel suite-sized master bedroom in its own wing has space for lounge furnishings, as well as a luxury stone-tiled en-suite bathroom with an oversized standalone stone bath and walk-in glass-encased shower, in addition to a 2.5-metre-long double vanity.

“Meanwhile outside, the vast lawn area encircling the home provides so much flat lawn space that any new owner could look at having an inground swimming pool built, an artificial grass or hard surface tennis court laid down, a cricket wicket mown into the grass, or even mark out their personal golf driving range.

“” Irrigation is hassle-free as the property has its own water bore.”

“For those wanting land to raise pets, the property is perfectly suited for grazing a couple of sheep, pigs, alpacas, or chickens, plus plenty of space and rich fertile soil ready for conversion into an orchard or vegetable garden. The ponds could even be populated with eels.”

Adjacent to the main dwelling, and accessed off the stone chip driveway is a modern high-stud lockable concrete-floored four-bay shed perfect for storing recreational vehicles such as a boat, caravan, motorhome, jet skis or hobby-related cars, as well as the required ride-on lawnmower.

“The separate barn-size 100-square metre garage with its trio of high roller doors, has the potential to be the ultimate mancave – set away from the main home to minimise any noise transfer,” said Rhys Trueman.

“The mature hedges framing the Kauri Point Road property’s boundary provide considerable privacy from adjoining addresses... many of which were involved in kiwifruit production,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>

NZ Medical Association: Board Recommend Liquidation Of Association The NZMA Board met last night and unanimously agreed to recommend that members vote to liquidate the Association at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, said Board Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey... More>>



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>

Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 