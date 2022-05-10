Lyre’s Cracks The Code To A Non-alcoholic Dram

This month, leading award-winning non-alcoholic drinks company Lyre’s introduces Highland Malt – an innovative non-alcoholic Whisky style beverage set to be one of the most notable drink launches of the year.

Lyre’s non-alcoholic Highland Malt has been impossibly crafted with distinct and contemporary flavours to capture the essence of a blended malt Whisky, one of the world’s most revered spirits. Taking inspiration from the best Scottish Whisky, you can now delight in the same delicious experience of your favourite serve, without the hangover – whether you’re enjoying a highball, a shaken sour or simply on the rocks. Now that’s neat!

Meticulously created by Lyre’s Global Flavour Architect, David Murphy, Highland Malt leads with an inviting light honey hue and soft, earthy and bouquet, with notes of light grain cereal, stone fruit and almond to round out every sip. The subtle additions of sea spray and lightly charred oak further add to the complexity.

David says that paying homage to the iconic Highland Malt Whisky in Lyre’s own unique way was both a challenge and a privilege.

“Lyre’s spirits don’t just mimic – they have their own distinction as a premium non-alcoholic beverage. We understand the popularity and unique history of Whisky, and wanted to deliver the same delicious taste, but with a difference.

Whether served neat or in mixers, Whisky is a firm favourite for many around the world and understanding this, we’ve worked tirelessly to study the aromas and tastes Whisky fans most enjoy, to deliver our Highland Malt,” says David.

“People who enjoy the taste of a great Whisky can experience our non-alcoholic version during occasions that would otherwise only feature its alcoholic counterpart – it extends the occasion to more people, more often.”

Lyre’s New Zealand Ambassador Andrew Down is excited to showcase this innovative tipple ahead of World Whisky Day, on 21 May. “I know we’re going to ruffle a few feathers with our latest release – a non-alcoholic Whisky is sure to be the talk of the town among experienced palates. But David’s devotion to getting the formula to its final form is clear from the very first taste.”

To taste: There is a lovely depth of flavour in the Highland Malt, with a natural influence of seasoned oak, nutty grain, and warm spices. The welcomed smoke contributes lift to the soft palate and balances the length, which is focused and rewarding.

How To Enjoy: Who doesn’t love a classic Whisky Sour? Or enjoy as a premium Highball – just add a splash of soda and lemon slices. Alternatively, mix with coconut water and add a slice of dried mango to recreate a refreshing Coconut Highball.

Lyre’s Highland Malt is available now at www.lyres.co.nz for RRP $54.99 (700ml bottle) or $24.43 (200ml bottle). The full Lyre’s range can be purchased at Lyres.co.nz, or from the following stockists nationwide: Farro Fresh, Super Liquor, Liquorland and selected retailers across national liquor chains.

To discover Lyre’s full range of impossibly crafted premium non-alcoholic spirits and recipe inspiration, visit Lyres.co.nz, Lyre’s Facebook or Instagram.

