MinterEllisonRuddWatts Continues To Strengthen Corporate And Commercial Offering

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Leading New Zealand law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts is delighted to announce two new partners joining the firm’s top tier Corporate team.

The new partners further bolster the market-leading team’s capabilities in competition and consumer law as well as corporate advisory.

The two new partners are:

Jennifer Hambleton- (Corporate - Competition, Auckland)

Having held the position of Senior Associate at the firm for the last six years, Jennifer is a highly experienced competition and consumer lawyer, specialising in merger clearances, enforcement actions, and disputes. Jennifer advises clients on the full suite of competition and consumer law issues.

Isaac Stewart- (Corporate - M&A, Auckland)

Isaac joins the firm from Russell McVeagh where he was a Senior Associate in the Corporate team. He advises both local and international clients on complex and strategically significant transactions, including takeovers, mergers and acquisitions and capital markets, with a particular focus on the energy sector.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Chief Executive, Andrew Poole says the new appointments signal the firm’s ongoing growth and momentum in a challenging market.

"I am very pleased to welcome Jen and Isaac to the partnership," says Andrew Poole.

"With the aim of being New Zealand’s firm of choice for both clients and staff, that means having the best people. We are committed to developing technically excellent leaders with deep industry knowledge so they can deliver practical and commercial solutions to our clients.

"Both Jen and Isaac bring a commitment to our firm’s vision and values, a reputation for delivering outstanding results and a strong desire to help shape New Zealand’s future."

The promotions took effect on Monday, 2 May 2022.

-Subject to New Zealand Law Society approval.

