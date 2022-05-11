Auckland Tourism Operators In Australia To Promote Region

Auckland tourism operators will have an exclusive opportunity to reconnect with international trade partners on the ground in Sydney today to showcase Tamaki Makaurau Auckland.

The Auckland is Calling Trade Event on 11 May organised by Auckland Unlimited will be an exclusive opportunity for Auckland operators, and follows the Tourism New Zealand Regional Showcase, one of the first major international trade events by Tourism New Zealand since March 2020.

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Visitor Economy, Annie Dundas says:

“This is an exciting milestone for our industry as we reconnect with trade partners that are valued and vital relationships for our industry. While we’ve been able to stay connecting online, real value comes from kanohi ki te kanohi – being face-to-face - and that’s why it was so important to organise this trade event off the back of the Tourism New Zealand Regional Showcase.”

“While our borders may have been closed, Auckland has been busy with the opening of new hotels, restaurants and unique experiences for visitors to get excited about. And our festival and event line up is building quickly with a mix of world-class and unique-to-Auckland experiences on offer,” says Annie Dundas.

The Auckland is Calling Trade Event will provide a platform to connect more than a dozen Auckland hotels and tourism operators directly with leading trade partners and key decision-makers in the Australia Market to provide updates, discuss business opportunities and drive conversion to book travel to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

On the prior two days, delegates from Auckland Unlimited will represent the region at the Tourism New Zealand Regional Showcase and will be one of almost 30 Regional Tourism Organisation’s engaging with leading trade partners in the Australian market.

Prior to Covid-19, Australians accounted for almost 45 per cent of international arrivals to Auckland and contributed around 20 per cent or $1.9 billion of Auckland’s annual international visitor spend.

Gavin Oliver, Owner of Ecozip and Chair of the Auckland Regional Tourism Forum says the Auckland Is Calling event provides an invaluable opportunity to reconnect with key partners in Australia.

“It’s fantastic to finally be getting offshore and promoting Auckland once again. It’s a signal that Auckland is open, that we’re looking forwards, and that Auckland’s businesses are ready to again welcome our Aussie neighbours.

“Previously Australia was the largest visitor market for the city, so events like this deliver a vital link for the city’s wider business community; allowing us to both reconnect with former key partners and develop new relationships which, in turn, will start to see revenue again flow through the city’s visitor-economy,” says Gavin Oliver.

The trip also coincides with the region’s marketing campaign Auckland is Calling landing in market to attract Australians, particularly those on the Eastern Seaboard, to New Zealand’s largest city.

Woven through the Auckland is Calling campaign is a Tomokanga – a traditional Māori gateway – that signifies an entrance, and a welcome, to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and all it has to offer visitors.

The Tomokanga design was created for the campaign by local artist Arekatera Katz Maihi (Ngāti Whātua).

Auckland is Calling Trade Event

Wednesday 11 May 2022 8.30am – 5pm

The Langham Sydney, Harbour Room

