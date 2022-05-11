Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northland Inc And Air New Zealand Collaborate To Help Travellers Enhance Their Northland Experience

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Northland Inc

Northland Inc has partnered with Air New Zealand to provide an online inspiration tool to encourage visitors to the Taitokerau Northland region, hosted on the Air New Zealand website.

The Northland Trip Starter tool inspires travellers to consider a trip to Taitokerau Northland, and also helps them plan their trip. Visitors to the site can collect, explore and share their favourite Northland activities and experiences to build a dream holiday.

The tool supports Taitokerau Northland’s tourism operators in marketing their products, which is particularly timely following the extended regional isolation which Northland experienced during 2021 says Northland Inc GM Destination, Tania Burt.

“After what has been a difficult time for our visitor industry, we’re pleased to collaborate with Air New Zealand once again, this time to deliver a tool which provides value to consumers planning a trip to Taitokerau Northland, while supporting our operators to showcase their offering. As New Zealand reopens its borders, we look forward to adding TripStarter to our toolkit to take Taitokerau Northland to the world and entice visitors back into the region.”

With over 50 Qualmark accredited activities and restaurants to explore, Northland Trip Starer allows travellers to browse a wide range of activities and attractions based on their interests, including food and wine, arts and culture, and outdoors and wildlife.

With links to the tool through the Bay of Islands and Whangārei destination pages on the Air New Zealand website, each listed activity includes information on the experience and distance from the closest airport.

Jason Dawson, Air New Zealand Regional Affairs Manager says that the airline was excited to partner with Northland Inc to help their customers get the most out of their Northland experience: “Northland has a lot to offer visitors and with Trip Starter, travellers can select their favourite activities, save the curated list of trip picks, and share a link or PDF to their social channels to inspire their friends and family.”

The Northland Air New Zealand Trip Starter tool is now live on the Air New Zealand website, accessible via the Whangarei and Bay of Islands destination pages and directly through: https://tripstarter.airnewzealand.co.nz/northland

