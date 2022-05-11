Long-term Worker Accommodation A Growing Trend For Travelling Employees

While the digitisation of the workspace has significantly changed how we work in the modern era, with many companies offering fully- or hybrid-remote work options, not all fields are conducive to the remote work environment. For employees working in industries where travel and in-person interactions are essential for the effective completion of tasks, a growing trend can be seen in companies budgeting for long-term worker accommodation.

In essence, worker accommodation functions as a home-away-from-home option for employees who cannot complete their assignments remotely. Where it used to be common for companies to set their travelling employees up in hotels, the more modern alternative is now to enable these employees to reside in fully equipped apartments. What makes this type of accommodation different to traditional hotels is that these apartments generally offer fully functioning kitchens and other ‘homely’ amenities that allow employees the space and freedom to live much as they would at home. This makes it easier for workers to travel with their families and conduct up to year-long assignments at a given destination.

Work accommodation in Wanganui, for example, enables travelling employees to reside in and have direct access to all local amenities. Companies can also rent accommodation for short overnight stays all the way through to longer-term contracts, depending on the nature of the job that needs to be completed. Renting worker accommodation also makes it easier to house teams at a single location. In such cases, all employees have their own space, but it is also possible to hold in-person gatherings to promote team building and aid logistics.

In the same way that digitisation is changing the face of work, the growing popularity of worker accommodation is changing how individual employees and teams can live and operate in fields where in-person work is still a necessity.

