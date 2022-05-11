Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Long-term Worker Accommodation A Growing Trend For Travelling Employees

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 8:06 pm
Press Release: Anndion Lodge

While the digitisation of the workspace has significantly changed how we work in the modern era, with many companies offering fully- or hybrid-remote work options, not all fields are conducive to the remote work environment. For employees working in industries where travel and in-person interactions are essential for the effective completion of tasks, a growing trend can be seen in companies budgeting for long-term worker accommodation.

In essence, worker accommodation functions as a home-away-from-home option for employees who cannot complete their assignments remotely. Where it used to be common for companies to set their travelling employees up in hotels, the more modern alternative is now to enable these employees to reside in fully equipped apartments. What makes this type of accommodation different to traditional hotels is that these apartments generally offer fully functioning kitchens and other ‘homely’ amenities that allow employees the space and freedom to live much as they would at home. This makes it easier for workers to travel with their families and conduct up to year-long assignments at a given destination.

Work accommodation in Wanganui, for example, enables travelling employees to reside in and have direct access to all local amenities. Companies can also rent accommodation for short overnight stays all the way through to longer-term contracts, depending on the nature of the job that needs to be completed. Renting worker accommodation also makes it easier to house teams at a single location. In such cases, all employees have their own space, but it is also possible to hold in-person gatherings to promote team building and aid logistics.

In the same way that digitisation is changing the face of work, the growing popularity of worker accommodation is changing how individual employees and teams can live and operate in fields where in-person work is still a necessity.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Anndion Lodge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 