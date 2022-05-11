Kitchens Are Not Immune To The Sectioning-off Trend

Not too long ago, open-plan spaces were all the rage in home design. But now there’s a reversion back to the sectioned off spaces that were so common in homes built before the late 1990s. For the many homes that have been built in the open-concept design, however, the desire for more defined spaces has meant that homeowners have had to get creative with the use of furniture like bookshelves or screens to create distinct spaces in cases where they might not be able to afford to build in permanent walls.

Those homeowners who can build their homes from scratch, or undertake a more substantial renovation of their properties, are currently adding in more walls to ensure greater privacy and clearly allocate spaces for specific tasks. The modern appeal of defined spaces lies in how they aid home functionality, particularly for those families who have to both live in and work from home.

And this increased popularity of sectioning off the home extends to kitchen installation. Where before the kitchen generally formed part of the open living space, with the cooking, living, and dining areas all bleeding into one another, the trend now is to section the kitchen off from the rest of the home. There are many reasons for this trend, with one being that a separate kitchen allows homeowners to hide the mess of dishes and interesting smells emanating from cooking endeavours from their guests. Another is that a sectioned off kitchen offers a quiet place where work can be undertaken without interruption from what’s happening in the rest of the home.

With the current realities of families spending more time at home, sectioned off kitchens and other key areas of the home are likely to continue being the order of the day for years to come.

