Adults Can Have Creative Birthday Cakes Too

Cakes are a staple of any good birthday party. Unfortunately, it seems that many assume only children are allowed to have creative and interesting cakes, with adults needing to be content with a traditional plain, round, white-icing or chocolate cake. The most whimsy the majority of adults expect from their cakes is a scrawled on ‘Happy Birthday’ and a single candle.

That’s great if that’s all you really want, but just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you no longer have the option of indulging in an imaginative cake to celebrate your special day. In fact, current cake trends are firmly debunking the myth that fun cakes are only for kids.

Of course, if you’re planning a themed party, it’s totally within your right to have a grand birthday cake to match. And even if your celebration is more low-key and sophisticated, you can still present a cake that pops with creativity and flavour.

While the traditional chocolate or sponge cake will never go out of style, if you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous, why not try a lemon, coconut, or raspberry flavoured cake instead? Red velvet is also a great option if you’re looking for something slightly more decadent and stylish.

Aside from interesting flavours, current birthday cakes are also increasingly diverse in terms of design. Buttercream flowers or ‘oil painting’ designs are becoming a fast favourite. Then there’s the increasing use of dried or fresh plants and fruit as toppings. And fondant is another great option for creating just about any design of your liking, regardless of the kind of cake you use as your base flavour.

Just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you should settle for a boring cake. From flavour and toppings to shape and size, there’s an exciting birthday cake out there to suit everyone.

