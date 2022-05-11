Low Conversions May Indicate That It’s Time For An SEO Audit

It’s rare for modern businesses to not make use of search engine optimisation (SEO) as part of their marketing strategies. While there remains some debate as to the more immediate cost-benefits of SEO, since it can take sometimes months before this particular investment begins paying dividends, most research indicates that effective SEO is a key component in the majority of successful online marketing strategies.

One of the prime areas wherein SEO functions is in optimising a business’s website. Aside from off-page strategies, if a business’s website itself is optimised, half the battle is won. That’s because the higher a website ranks in search engine results, the more traffic it will receive. The more people visit the site, the greater the chances of converting clicks to sales. SEO is organic marketing at its finest, and forms a valuable addition to broader marketing campaigns.

In cases where a new website needs to improve its rankings, or an established site begins seeing a decline in sales conversions, an SEO audit may be required. An SEO audit forms part of a larger base of SEO services that include things like link building and keyword and/or content creation. The point of an SEO audit is to establish where exactly improvements to a website might be needed.

A comprehensive audit should highlight, for example, where duplications or broken links might need to be removed; where updated content with better keywords might need to be included; and wherever else an individual page or the site as a whole might need to be reworked in order to meet the most up-to-date requirements to ensure successful rankings.

To make the most of an SEO investment, it should become common practice for businesses to combine all their general and routine SEO services and practices with regular audits.

