Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Low Conversions May Indicate That It’s Time For An SEO Audit

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 8:13 pm
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

It’s rare for modern businesses to not make use of search engine optimisation (SEO) as part of their marketing strategies. While there remains some debate as to the more immediate cost-benefits of SEO, since it can take sometimes months before this particular investment begins paying dividends, most research indicates that effective SEO is a key component in the majority of successful online marketing strategies.

One of the prime areas wherein SEO functions is in optimising a business’s website. Aside from off-page strategies, if a business’s website itself is optimised, half the battle is won. That’s because the higher a website ranks in search engine results, the more traffic it will receive. The more people visit the site, the greater the chances of converting clicks to sales. SEO is organic marketing at its finest, and forms a valuable addition to broader marketing campaigns.

In cases where a new website needs to improve its rankings, or an established site begins seeing a decline in sales conversions, an SEO audit may be required. An SEO audit forms part of a larger base of SEO services that include things like link building and keyword and/or content creation. The point of an SEO audit is to establish where exactly improvements to a website might be needed.

A comprehensive audit should highlight, for example, where duplications or broken links might need to be removed; where updated content with better keywords might need to be included; and wherever else an individual page or the site as a whole might need to be reworked in order to meet the most up-to-date requirements to ensure successful rankings.

To make the most of an SEO investment, it should become common practice for businesses to combine all their general and routine SEO services and practices with regular audits.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Premium SEO NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 