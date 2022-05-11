Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Overcome Your Nervousness And Succeed At Networking

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 8:16 pm
Press Release: The Networkers

Meeting and holding sustained conversations with new people can be daunting at the best of times. Add dreaded networking to the mix, where there’s pressure to engage with people so as to grow your business, and it can become even more overwhelming.

Despite networking’s bad rap, it is actually a very effective and cost-friendly way to build your business. So, taking control of your nerves and actually attending some of the many fun and engaging opportunities for business networking in Christchurch is a must if you want to build long-term success.

While overcoming nervousness is easier said than done, it’s not impossible. One easy way to get started is to find a networking opportunity that suits your personality. For example, if you like hiking, consider joining a hiking club, or if you enjoy smaller group interactions, think about attending a niche business networking event that takes place at a local book shop or café.

It’s important to remember that networking isn’t first and foremost about promoting your business. Rather, it’s about making genuine human connections that can eventually lead to business growth. Remembering this can take a lot of the pressure off, as your focus will mostly be on asking questions about the other person.

Having a few conversation starters up your sleeve can also help get the ball rolling. It’s amazing how much easier it becomes to talk to others once you’ve found some common ground in the area of sport, a TV series, music, food, the news, the weather, or a shared hobby.

In all, the best way to get over your nervousness is simply to actually go out and attend events. The more you push yourself to meet and actively engage with new people, the more you’ll realise that talking to them isn’t nearly as scary as you thought.

