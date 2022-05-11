Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NexBloc Accepted Into The Filecoin Faber Accelerator For Building Out Deep-Tech Web 3.0 Solutions

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 10:24 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NexBloc (https://nexbloc.com) today announced the acceptance into the Filecoin Faber Accelerator (FFA). The FFA provides workshops, peer mentoring, expert advising, access to investment, and support beyond the end of the program. NexBloc will work closely with Mentors such as Protocol Labs, MetaMask, The Graph, and others to refine their business strategy and product fit for market success.

NexBloc is developing infrastructure for the decentralized web with their domain naming system (dDNS) to make Web 3.0 a usable ecosystem of connected websites and applications. They use an omnichain approach by creating root domains on core blockchains and then interconnecting any blockchain for use of a consistent naming path.

According to the Faber team, "The Filecoin Faber Accelerator was born out of a partnership between Faber (https://faber.vc) and Protocol Labs (https://protocol.ai) to help foster the development of the next generation of the internet. The partnership combines Faber's experience as early-stage deep tech VC and Protocol Labs' Web3 expertise to help entrepreneurs create the building blocks of successful new companies in the decentralized web."

Dana Farbo, Founder and CEO of NexBloc stated, "We are proud to have been selected by Faber, and the Filecoin and IPFS teams at Protocol Labs to represent the decentralized DNS space for the Accelerator. We believe that a proper domain-naming system that is interoperable with other pioneers in the space paves the way for a decentralized internet that is user friendly, secure, and scalable."

