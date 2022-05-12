Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SEEK Employment Report April - Job Ads Break Records Again And Candidate Optimism High

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 7:06 am
Press Release: SEEK

STATE OF THE NATION:  JOB ADS BUCK HOLIDAY TREND, BREAK RECORDS AGAIN

April marked the fourth consecutive month of job ad growth, rising 2.9% nationally, yet applications per job ad decreased for the third consecutive month, dropping 7.6%, according to the latest SEEK employment data.

Despite the combination of Easter and ANZAC Day public holidays resulting in a short working month, which would usually result in a slowdown in hiring activity, there were more job ads than ever before posted to SEEK in April and job ads were 22.5% higher than the same time last year.

Additional research commissioned by SEEK into candidate sentiment over the January to March 2022 period* revealed:

  • Positivity regarding future job prospects is now higher than before the pandemic, with 65% of candidates feeling optimistic.
  • In addition, 65% of candidates feel in control of their working lives.
  • The number of candidates who believe there are not enough jobs in the market is declining, dropping 15% since the start of the pandemic.

Kendra Banks, Managing Director, SEEK ANZ, comments: 

“We would traditionally expect a decline in job ad growth over the Easter period, yet this year continues to buck all trends with job ads again reaching record levels. Applications per job ad remain significantly lower than pre-COVID however, making it even more important to understand what workers are thinking and feeling. 

“Our research shows that candidates’ feelings of optimism in their job prospects and control over their working lives is higher than it ever has been before, which, given the past two years, is significant. 

“The research also showed that while candidates are not actively looking to apply, visits to seek.com.au  remain strong and with more are monitoring the market than ever before. 

“This positive outlook indicates a renewed perspective on work for candidates, though it is not yet translating into applications for the many jobs available in the market.”

STATE OF THE STATES AND TERRITORIES:  ALL STATES AND TERRITORIES AT RECORD HIGH FOR SECOND MONTH 

All states and territories recorded an increase in job ads from March. The biggest contributors were Queensland, which rose 5.4%, and New South Wales which grew 2.9%. Queensland also recorded the greatest y/y increase, up 30.7%. 

Western Australia recorded a ninth consecutive month of job ad growth, up by 2.6% – and it was again the only state or territory to record an increase in candidate applications per job ad, rising 0.7% m/m. 

Kendra Banks continues

“This is the second consecutive month that all states and territories have reached record levels of job ads, further demonstrating that the demand for talent is not abating. 

“Queensland and the Northern Territory both recorded the largest month-on-month increase at 5.4% each, yet even in states which demonstrated marginal growth, job ads are rising and are far above the average levels recorded before the pandemic began. 

“White collar jobs in the Sunshine State rose notably in April, with job ads in Queensland’s Professional Services sector, including Information & Communications Technology, Consulting and Legal roles, all recording double digit growth.”

STATE OF THE INDUSTRIES: TOP INDUSTRIES DECLINE, BUT REMAIN HIGH

 All industries recorded a rise in job ads y/y and the industry responsible for the greatest m/m increase was Administration & Office support, growing 4.8%.

 The two largest industries by job ad volume both recorded a monthly decrease in job ads in April, with Trades & Services dropping 2.0% and Hospitality & Tourism falling 0.5%.

 Information & Communications Technology roles rose in every state and territory apart from Tasmania, which recorded a decline of 1.4%.

 Kendra Banks comments

“The Consumer Services sector, which includes Hospitality & Tourism, Retail & Consumer Products and Sales roles among others, outgrew all other sectors last quarter, rising 16.2% nationally. 

“These roles were the first to drop at the start of the pandemic and fell the hardest, but what we are seeing is more than a bounce back. Consumer-facing roles are outstripping the level of demand that was experienced prior to 2020.”

