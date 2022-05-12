Wych & Salvation Army Team Up To Improve Localised Fundraising Support.

Growing Kiwi company Wych delivers ingenuous new tech solution for The Salvation Army to keep fundraising local.

Wych Money, an AI-powered financial personal assistant which takes the effort out of managing personal finances, has developed a QR code based option for New Zealanders to donate money safely to The Salvation Army.

Wych have designed a donation model based on QR code technology, which has been around for many years but popularised through the pandemic. With the public already using QR codes, it provided a sensible solution to make it easy for generous kiwis to scan and donate. .

The generation of Wych’s localised codes will allow 80 different areas around New Zealand to raise support through card based donations and the money will directly impact the community they are in.

Wych CEO, Dermot Butterfield, “We have created a product that can adapt to the needs of any fundraisers. We have been in discussions with The Salvation Army for several months. Our team moved with agility from contract signing to delivery in a little under a month.

Wych have recently completed activation onto the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission register, proving they have the know-how and technology to handle financial data safely. The technology used permits a safe and personal approach to donation where the donator can do everything from the comfort of their own device.

“We are so pleased to be partnering with The Salvation Army as our first large scale partner.”continued Dermot, “I was able to donate at my local Salvation Army this weekend and found a real sense of pride over our first iteration of Wych Donate”.

About Wych

Wych Money is a personal financial assistant empowering customers to take control of their finances through an AI-powered app. Wych enables businesses and financial advisors to connect with their customers to accelerate the customers goals. Founded by Dermot Butterfield, an experienced technology innovator, Wych is on a mission to help turn their customers money into wealth. To learn more visit https://www.wych.it

About The Salvation Army

Since 1883, The Salvation Army has fought poverty and social and spiritual distress in New Zealand. We’ve been there to help more than 120,000 families and individuals in need each year—with budgeting advice, food and clothing assistance, life skills programmes and other comfort and support. The Salvation Army are committed to a mission of caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.

Full-time officers and employees, along with soldiers (church members) who volunteer their skills and expertise, provide our social and church-based services. The Army has over 3000 officers and employees in New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Samoa and is recognised as a high-value employer.

Media Contact

Ami McLean - Ami@wych.it

