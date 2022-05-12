Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.4 Percent



Food price inflation remained high in April 2022 following a 10-year high last month, Stats NZ said today.

Food prices were 6.4 percent higher in April 2022 compared with April 2021. This was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure:

grocery food prices increased 6.4 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 5.3 percent

fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.4 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 8.1 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 2.8 percent.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement, mainly due to increases in the price of cheddar cheese, milk, and eggs.

