Annual Food Price Increase Remains High At 6.4 Percent

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 10:57 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Food price inflation remained high in April 2022 following a 10-year high last month, Stats NZ said today.

Food prices were 6.4 percent higher in April 2022 compared with April 2021. This was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure:

  • grocery food prices increased 6.4 percent
  • restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 5.3 percent
  • fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.4 percent
  • meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 8.1 percent
  • non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 2.8 percent.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement, mainly due to increases in the price of cheddar cheese, milk, and eggs.

