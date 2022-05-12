Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 9 May 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 3 April 2022:
- the
number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week)
were:
- 2,339,140 total paid jobs (up 16,280 or 0.70 percent)
- 105,180 paid jobs in primary industries (up 500 or 0.48 percent)
- 448,410 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 4,440 or 1.00 percent)
- 1,725,270 paid jobs in services industries (up 9,380 or 0.55 percent)
- 60,290 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,970 or 3.38 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,152.58 (up $8.08 or 0.71 percent).