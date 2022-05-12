Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen To Step Down After ‘incredible’ Seven Years In Role

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 11:09 am
Press Release: SPCA

After seven years leading New Zealand’s largest animal welfare charity, SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen has announced she will be stepping down from the role later this year.

The difficult decision comes after what Ms Midgen describes as an “incredibly rewarding” journey at SPCA, in which she’s steered the charity through several huge milestones and led its staff and volunteers through a challenging pandemic.

“It’s been a true privilege to lead a charity that stands for something I am most passionate about, and that is helping animals and improving welfare for all animals across New Zealand,” says Ms Midgen. “This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but I truly feel in my heart that it’s the right time to pass the baton to someone else. I’ve had some amazing experiences during my seven years at SPCA and I look forward to seeing the wonderful work by our dedicated staff and volunteers continue.”

Ms Midgen will be staying in the role until at least October to make sure there is a smooth transition between her departure and a new Chief Executive taking over.

“I believe SPCA is in a strong position and has an exciting future ahead, finding new ways to advance animal welfare and prevent cruelty for many future generations. While I have mixed emotions about leaving, I am looking forward to taking a much-needed break at the end of the year and spending more time with family, and of course my beautiful dog Jack,” says Ms Midgen.

SPCA Board Chair David Broderick says Ms Midgen has made an exceptional contribution to the charity and will be dearly missed by all those who work at SPCA.

“Andrea has made a huge difference during her time at SPCA, and is leaving some big shoes to fill,” says Mr Broderick. “She’s shown remarkable leadership in the way she’s guided the organisation and its people through its transition to become a single national organisation in 2017, as well as a tough two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. She has the rare ability to lead with her both her heart and her head, keeping the best outcomes for animals and people front of mind every step of the way. I know the decision to step down wouldn’t have been easy for Andrea, and we wish her all the best with her future endeavours.”

Ms Midgen says she will continue to fully support SPCA following her departure later this year.

“I’m so proud of the work our charity does and I look forward to seeing this important work continue in the years to come. I have so many wonderful memories I’ll be taking with me; from shaking buckets on the streets, to jumping out of a plane to raise funds for the animals. My heart will always be with this organisation and I will continue to show my support, long after I leave.”

Recruitment for a new Chief Executive will begin shortly.

About SPCA

SPCA is the voice for neglected, abandoned or abused animals of New Zealand. With 33 Centres nationwide, we are the country’s biggest animal charity.

Our mission is to improve the welfare of all animals in New Zealand. We work to achieve our mission ina number ofways – from nationwidedesexinginitiatives to reduce the number of unwanted pets, to working with schools to educate the next generation of animal owners.

We also uphold the Animal Welfare Act 1999 and prosecute where necessary. SPCA is the only charity in New Zealand entrusted to do this vital work.

