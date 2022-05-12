Infratec Purchases Naumai Solar Farm Project

Infratec has purchased the shovel ready Naumai Solar Farm Project from Lightyears Solar.

The 4.37MW utility scale solar farm, which has completed its development and is now ‘shovel ready’, will play an important role in New Zealand’s drive towards becoming 100 per cent renewable by 2030.

"Large scale solar is set to take off in New Zealand and along with wind generation will contribute towards our energy transition to 100% renewables. Solar energy production has minimal environmental impact, makes virtually no noise and releases zero emissions.

"The solar farm will have 7,500 solar panels that track the movement of the sun across the day and will provide most of the Ruawai district’s daytime energy needs, contributing towards energy independence in Northland," Nick Bibby, General Manager - Business Development, Infratec says.

"We’re pleased to play a part in bringing large scale solar to New Zealand, and to be working alongside Infratec on the delivery of this exciting project as part of our 100MW portfolio," Lightyears Solar Development Manager Matt Shanks says.

The solar farm has been designed to support continued agricultural activities around the solar infrastructure.

Resource consent for the Naumai Solar Farm, located south of Dargaville on a 5.5ha site, was granted in August 2020 and is expected to be commissioned early 2023.

Contractors interested in helping deliver the construction works should get in touch with www.Infratec.co.nz.

