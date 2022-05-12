Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infratec Purchases Naumai Solar Farm Project

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 2:39 pm
Press Release: WEL Networks

Infratec has purchased the shovel ready Naumai Solar Farm Project from Lightyears Solar.

The 4.37MW utility scale solar farm, which has completed its development and is now ‘shovel ready’, will play an important role in New Zealand’s drive towards becoming 100 per cent renewable by 2030.

"Large scale solar is set to take off in New Zealand and along with wind generation will contribute towards our energy transition to 100% renewables. Solar energy production has minimal environmental impact, makes virtually no noise and releases zero emissions.

"The solar farm will have 7,500 solar panels that track the movement of the sun across the day and will provide most of the Ruawai district’s daytime energy needs, contributing towards energy independence in Northland," Nick Bibby, General Manager - Business Development, Infratec says.

"We’re pleased to play a part in bringing large scale solar to New Zealand, and to be working alongside Infratec on the delivery of this exciting project as part of our 100MW portfolio," Lightyears Solar Development Manager Matt Shanks says.

The solar farm has been designed to support continued agricultural activities around the solar infrastructure.

Resource consent for the Naumai Solar Farm, located south of Dargaville on a 5.5ha site, was granted in August 2020 and is expected to be commissioned early 2023.

Contractors interested in helping deliver the construction works should get in touch with www.Infratec.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from WEL Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Rolls Back Prices By An Average Of 10% On More Than 110 Everyday Items To 2021 Levels In a move that Foodstuffs estimates will save customers over half a million dollars each week, the two New Zealand owned cooperatives... More>>



Rseserve Bank: Supports Proposals To Strengthen Climate-Related Disclosure
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua continues to strongly support the External Reporting Board’s (XRB) plans... More>>


Ian Powell: Mercury NZ rising in retail broadband, mobile
Mercury NZ told the NZX its NZ$467 acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business is now unconditional. The move sees the energy company move to become a second tier telecommunications... More>>



Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Rise In April
Seasonally adjusted debit and credit card spending rose by $551 million (7.0 percent) in April, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Westpac: Westpac NZ Lifts Cash Earnings, Supports Customers
Westpac New Zealand (Westpac NZ) has increased cash earnings by 9% for the six months ended 31 March 2022, compared with the same period last year, as it continues to support households and businesses through the pandemic... More>>



FMA: Issues Stop Order Against The One Management GP Limited
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today confirmed it has made a stop order against The One Management GP Limited regarding an offer in relation to The One Property LP... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 