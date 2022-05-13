DisruptHR Returns To Wellington

Once in a while an event series is born that shakes things up, it makes you think differently, it leaves you inspired. That event is DisruptHR.

The format is simple but dynamic. 14 speakers, 5 minutes each, and slides rotate every 15 seconds. Teach us something, but make it quick.

If you’re an HR professional, a CEO, a business founder, a community leader – and you’ve got something to say about talent, culture or technology – Disrupt is the place for you.

DisruptHR Wellington returns on 23 June after two sell out events in 2020 and 2021. The beautiful Public Trust Hall is the venue for the the latest evening of HR disruption.

Wellington is just one of nearly 200 cities around the globe from Albuquerque to Zurich to have hosted DisruptHR events in the last ten years. Co-organisor Belinda Sharp decided to bring the event to Wellington after attending one in the United States.

“DisruptHR is an information exchange designed to energise, inform and empower people who work in the HR field,” Belinda Sharp said. “It’s like a cross between Ted Talks and speed dating and has become most the talked about HR networking event in the city.”

The event is proudly supported by PwC, Joyous, Cultivate and Momentum.

DisruptHR Wellington is at the Public Trust Hall on Thursday, 23 June from 5.30-7.30pm.

