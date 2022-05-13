MMF Aotearoa Announces Co-Pilot Scheme



Emerging and developing music managers play a critical role in the Australian and Aotearoa music landscape. Often at the forefront of discovery, experimentation and development, they are a vital part of the future of Australian and Aotearoa music. However, an ever-evolving industry landscape, economies of scale and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means that emerging and developing managers face a series of challenges when facing critical career turning points.

To ensure a robust and healthy Australian and Aotearoa management industry now and into the future, emerging and developing managers who are approaching career turning points must be supported now, as they pivot, update, and re-future their businesses and those of their artists.

Delivered in partnership with Spotify and AAM, the 2022 Co-Pilot Program is a mentoring program that delivers tailored professional development and community connection for program participants. The Co-Pilot Programme was initiated in Australia in 2014, and for the first time this year, the programme has been expanded to include two New Zealand managers. With Spotify and AAM’s help, 12 emerging and developing managers from Australia (ten participants) and Aotearoa (two participants) will participate in;

A four-month mentorship with an established Australian manager

An in-person introductory workshop day at Spotify HQ in Sydney

A one-on-one session with Spotify

A series of virtual professional development workshops

In the process, participants will learn how to re-future their business models to the evolving music industry landscape, with a Spotify strategy being key to those plans. Participants will also receive a $2000 bursary upon completion of the program.

Applications are now open to MMF Aotearoa members. Applications close 11.59PM, Tuesday 31 May.

For further information, and to apply:

https://www.mmf.co.nz/copilot-2022

© Scoop Media

